ComeOnYouUll wrote: Hicks sent him off at home to Cas and sin binned him in the Catalans home game. Child sent him off in Perpignan. Last night was the eighth home game in Super League out of fourteen which featured at least a yellow card against us.

8 out of 14 games a Hull player has received a card and a lot of you think it's an RFL/referee conspiracy or an injustice? WowMaybe we should pass on our "thugs" moniker.