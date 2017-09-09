WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:31 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I thought it was only in east hull that they celebrated winning a friendly

:lol: :thumb:
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:52 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
You'r never going to win the steve prescott trophy. How does that make you feel?

I wouldn't get too giddy winning a game against an aussie team in pre season

I'd like to see you win it actually. It would be worth it to see you do an embarrassing 180 like all those fans who laugh at the hubcap until their team wins it. :wink:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:22 pm
hatty wrote:
When you get the opportunity to win it let me know how it feels to lift it aloft



Are you sean o'loughlin?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:23 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
I'd like to see you win it actually. It would be worth it to see you do an embarrassing 180 like all those fans who laugh at the hubcap until their team wins it. :wink:



There's no chance of me winning it bud
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:20 pm
Cas fan here, just had chance to watch it and its very hard call. I thought Liam on the slomo's initially does raise his elbow but then starts to retract it back into his torso. At the point of contact his elbow is almost back where it should be and crucially is moving backwards rather than forwards. I honestly think that if the elbow had been fully retracted to the torso it would have still resulted in Micky Mac being knocked out as it was his momentum into the elbow that caused it rather than the opposite.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:27 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Cas fan here, just had chance to watch it and its very hard call. I thought Liam on the slomo's initially does raise his elbow but then starts to retract it back into his torso. At the point of contact his elbow is almost back where it should be and crucially is moving backwards rather than forwards. I honestly think that if the elbow had been fully retracted to the torso it would have still resulted in Micky Mac being knocked out as it was his momentum into the elbow that caused it rather than the opposite.


It doesnt matter what we all think in support of Watts the call was made by the video ref so the RFL are hardly going to reverse this decision.
He will get a ban its just how many games
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:40 am
bonaire wrote:
It doesnt matter what we all think in support of Watts the call was made by the video ref so the RFL are hardly going to reverse this decision.
He will get a ban its just how many games


The disciplinary will back the ref as they have done all season, probably miss the next two games at lesst
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:34 am
Wigan Peer wrote:
Classy keyboard warrior..... Has yer mam made your brekky yet?

You're like pools pies,full of shoit.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
