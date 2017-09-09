Cas fan here, just had chance to watch it and its very hard call. I thought Liam on the slomo's initially does raise his elbow but then starts to retract it back into his torso. At the point of contact his elbow is almost back where it should be and crucially is moving backwards rather than forwards. I honestly think that if the elbow had been fully retracted to the torso it would have still resulted in Micky Mac being knocked out as it was his momentum into the elbow that caused it rather than the opposite.