Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:21 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Apart from the world club challenge :SUBMISSION:

I thought it was only in east hull that they celebrated winning a friendly
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:42 pm
Smiggs User avatar
And they keep coming. Where have they been all year?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:21 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
I thought it was only in east hull that they celebrated winning a friendly


and they will be coming out of their caravans now
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:24 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
I thought it was only in east hull that they celebrated winning a friendly

Hahaha, brilliant! A Hull fan belittles a trophy they're never going to win. I'm shocked. :mrgreen:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:28 pm
Bal User avatar
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Hahaha, brilliant! A Hull fan belittles a trophy they're never going to win. I'm shocked. :mrgreen:


We're never going to win.... now where I have I heard that before?
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:32 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
There's more Wigan fans on here than were in London two weeks ago.......
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM