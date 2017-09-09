WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Watts sending off

Post a reply
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:21 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26347
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Apart from the world club challenge :SUBMISSION:

Image

I thought it was only in east hull that they celebrated winning a friendly
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:42 pm
Smiggs User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9167
Location: Hull
And they keep coming. Where have they been all year?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, edinburgh yorkie, FrEaK-HullFC, Hasbag, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, mk_fc, newgroundb4wakey, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Prof W, shauney, Sunshine state, With airlie bird, Zuider and 208 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,7491,59076,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
Latest
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 10BATLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
8
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
Minns Try, Ellis Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM