HFC Boy wrote:

Reading some comments from Leeds and Wigan they are worried about us breaking up the "cosy" set .

Us along with Cas , are a top side who are threatening to gategrash the party . Pundits and Sky will also have to wake up to this fact .

As you saw last night , we will not die wondering in 2017.

Very proud of the lads last night, very difficult circumstances for us ,and inept officiating keep Wigan in it .