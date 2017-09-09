Still in complete shock, the games gone to rats. Shouldn't even be a discussion if it was a sending off or not, it clearly wasn't and any pundit, rugby league fan with half a brain knows it. Bit of a Stuart Fielden moment that for me, so called hard man getting to look like a complete fool, trys his hardest to put a big hit in on watts, gets it completely wrong, and Watts gets sent off , you couldn't make it up, unbelievable . We was unbelievable last night against a more or less full strength wigan, we had key players missing, down to 12 men, and still could of won. Just hope we can make that 4, Radford and the players really do deserve it