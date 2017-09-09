WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:52 am
chissitt wrote:
Micky Mac is always dishing it out choose who they play, the only complaint I have with Watts is he didn't hit him hard enough.


Classy keyboard warrior..... Has yer mam made your brekky yet?
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:54 am
Where have all these Wigan fans come from. We've played them 4 times this season and yet they've only appeared on here since last night!!!
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:10 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
No, they were seriously inept in missing the foot on the dead ball line by a wigan player in the lead up to your 2nd try


That didn't happen, as every time it's mentioned to Wigan fan they choose to ignore this, we can only talk about the clubb try which was 50/50, unlike the Marshall incident which was 100% a wrong decision which they scored off the back of.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:11 am
MickyMcilorum‏ @MickyMc88

Heads ok thanks for the messages!
No blame to anyone it's rugby league this stuff happens, hopefully not too many more times
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:22 am
Still in complete shock, the games gone to rats. Shouldn't even be a discussion if it was a sending off or not, it clearly wasn't and any pundit, rugby league fan with half a brain knows it. Bit of a Stuart Fielden moment that for me, so called hard man getting to look like a complete fool, trys his hardest to put a big hit in on watts, gets it completely wrong, and Watts gets sent off , you couldn't make it up, unbelievable . We was unbelievable last night against a more or less full strength wigan, we had key players missing, down to 12 men, and still could of won. Just hope we can make that 4, Radford and the players really do deserve it
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:23 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
MickyMcilorum‏ @MickyMc88

Heads ok thanks for the messages!
No blame to anyone it's rugby league this stuff happens, hopefully not too many more times

Even Rambo doesn't think it was a sending off ! Fair play to him
