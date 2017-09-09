WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:25 am
Bentham loaded the gun and hicks fired the bullets,Bentham messed up big style and if watts gets further punishment then the game is doomed
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:57 am
hatty wrote:
I didn't hear all this crap ref talk two weeks ago, then I suppose they were the salt of the earth


No, they were seriously inept in missing the foot on the dead ball line by a wigan player in the lead up to your 2nd try
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:33 am
hatty wrote:
I didn't hear all this crap ref talk two weeks ago, then I suppose they were the salt of the earth


Well they have to get something right every once in a while don't they?

Seriously though this thread is embarrassing. It was a bad call, that's it. No conspiracy, no corruption, just a case of the ref(s) seeing it different to how we did.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:47 am
One of the things I always use as a measure in incidents like that last night is the reaction of players immediately after it's occurred. They know if foul play has taken place and they act aggressively towards the perpetrator. Watch the Wigan players, not one has a pop a Watts because they know that he didn't commit an offence.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:53 am
From an outsider looking in, if that had been Bowden or Taylor and not Watts do you think the decision would have been different? I certainly do
Re: Watts sending off
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:57 am
Well im still fuming about it - The rfl is bent as that decision came from up above and not on the field
