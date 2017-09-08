WormInHand

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Mar 11, 2007 8:17 pm

Posts: 5643

Location: Next to Ramsgate Sands c.1850 in West Hull



FoD FC Army wrote: It's a joke... the rfl are a joke... the referees are a joke... our game will stay a joke until people like Adam find like minded others to force the fat rl elite out and take back control for us fans.



It's not a joke, that's the problem - its big money. Tonight was pre-meditated by the RFL without a doubt in my opinion. You could see it in the behaviour of Hicks in both halves - the second-half relaxation followed by a final panic was an analyst's dream - Wigan needed to win that game.



Thomas Leuluai was embarrassed. It's not a joke, that's the problem - its big money. Tonight was pre-meditated by the RFL without a doubt in my opinion. You could see it in the behaviour of Hicks in both halves - the second-half relaxation followed by a final panic was an analyst's dream - Wigan needed to win that game.Thomas Leuluai was embarrassed. Philip Larkin wrote:



There ain’t no music

East side of this city

That’s mellow like mine is,

That’s mellow like mine.



Isaiah

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm

Posts: 2820

Sheldon wrote: At least you know your place.



Yes of course, but you can call me "Sir" Yes of course, but you can call me "Sir" Chris71

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am

Posts: 4110

Location: Never never land away with the fairies

Sheldon wrote:

The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.







I seriously doubt that statement as Hicks for me wasn't even looking and was given instruction through his ear piece. Bentham apparently called it for dangerous contact & careless by Watts!! Christ even Phil 'Mr Wigan' Clarke said it wasn't a red card.

Mcilorum just launched himself got it all wrong and came off second best and he himself has to take a responsibility for his technique. He was at it from the start and tried to put Watts' head in the turf in an earlier tackle. He's a cheap shot merchant and paid the cost tonight for trying to through a big hit and failing big style. It was his wreckless nature/attempt not Watts.



If that was genuinely a red card offence then the game is dead as tackling/running into defending players may as well be outlawed.



Hicks was appalling tonight and had lost all control after 5 mins if he had it in the first place. Wigan came with a game plan to mix it and Hicks allowed it boil over showing he was totally inept and out of his depth in that situation. I seriously doubt that statement as Hicks for me wasn't even looking and was given instruction through his ear piece. Bentham apparently called it for dangerous contact & careless by Watts!! Christ even Phil 'Mr Wigan' Clarke said it wasn't a red card.Mcilorum just launched himself got it all wrong and came off second best and he himself has to take a responsibility for his technique. He was at it from the start and tried to put Watts' head in the turf in an earlier tackle. He's a cheap shot merchant and paid the cost tonight for trying to through a big hit and failing big style. It was his wreckless nature/attempt not Watts.If that was genuinely a red card offence then the game is dead as tackling/running into defending players may as well be outlawed.Hicks was appalling tonight and had lost all control after 5 mins if he had it in the first place. Wigan came with a game plan to mix it and Hicks allowed it boil over showing he was totally inept and out of his depth in that situation. I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like! Fields of Fire

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm

Posts: 529

Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull

Chris71 wrote: I seriously doubt that statement as Hicks for me wasn't even looking and was given instruction through his ear piece. Bentham apparently called it for dangerous contact & careless by Watts!! Christ even Phil 'Mr Wigan' Clarke said it wasn't a red card.

Mcilorum just launched himself got it all wrong and came off second best and he himself has to take a responsibility for his technique. He was at it from the start and tried to put Watts' head in the turf in an earlier tackle. He's a cheap shot merchant and paid the cost tonight for trying to through a big hit and failing big style. It was his wreckless nature/attempt not Watts.



If that was genuinely a red card offence then the game is dead as tackling/running into defending players may as well be outlawed.



Hicks was appalling tonight and had lost all control after 5 mins if he had it in the first place. Wigan came with a game plan to mix it and Hicks allowed it boil over showing he was totally inept and out of his depth in that situation.



Absolutely spot on, what gets me is the many super slow zoom in replays that sky showed which influenced the decision not once did they show it at full speed which shows the split second impact from Watts getting the ball to Mcllorum flying at him at full pelt which he got spectacularly wrong. Absolutely spot on, what gets me is the many super slow zoom in replays that sky showed which influenced the decision not once did they show it at full speed which shows the split second impact from Watts getting the ball to Mcllorum flying at him at full pelt which he got spectacularly wrong. Egg Banjo

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm

Posts: 447

Wakey fan.



Wrong call for me, should have been a penalty at the most. He messed up the tackle against a bigger man and came off worse, it happens in every game. I don't think it looked like he deliberately raised his arm to make contact. Odd that in two games this round there has been a soft card given against the teams who if they'd won would have pretty much closed out the top 4 Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. ComeOnYouUll

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am

Posts: 17494

WormInHand wrote: It's not a joke, that's the problem - its big money. Tonight was pre-meditated by the RFL without a doubt in my opinion. You could see it in the behaviour of Hicks in both halves - the second-half relaxation followed by a final panic was an analyst's dream - Wigan needed to win that game.



Thomas Leuluai was embarrassed.



It's ludicrous (and libellous) to suggest that the match was fixed by the RFL. Who are you actually saying is complicit? Nigel Woods, the referee and his assistants, the match commissioner and the entire disciplinary committee?



The decision was wrong because Hicks is a crap referee not because he's bent. It's ludicrous (and libellous) to suggest that the match was fixed by the RFL. Who are you actually saying is complicit? Nigel Woods, the referee and his assistants, the match commissioner and the entire disciplinary committee?The decision was wrong because Hicks is a crap referee not because he's bent. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, ComeOnYouUll, craig hkr, easthullwesty, giddyupoldfella, hatty and 164 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 26 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,453 952 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE v PARRAMATTA TV TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY v PENRITH TV TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD v HUDDERSFIELD TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v COVENTY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v LEIGH TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v GLOUC TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v CELTIC TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE v BATLEY TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR v WIDNES TV TODAY : 18:15 8s CATALANS v FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























