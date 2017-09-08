WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:10 pm
FoD FC Army wrote:
It's a joke... the rfl are a joke... the referees are a joke... our game will stay a joke until people like Adam find like minded others to force the fat rl elite out and take back control for us fans.


It's not a joke, that's the problem - its big money. Tonight was pre-meditated by the RFL without a doubt in my opinion. You could see it in the behaviour of Hicks in both halves - the second-half relaxation followed by a final panic was an analyst's dream - Wigan needed to win that game.

Thomas Leuluai was embarrassed.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:24 pm
Sheldon wrote:
At least you know your place.


Yes of course, but you can call me "Sir"
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:29 pm
Sheldon wrote:

The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.



I seriously doubt that statement as Hicks for me wasn't even looking and was given instruction through his ear piece. Bentham apparently called it for dangerous contact & careless by Watts!! Christ even Phil 'Mr Wigan' Clarke said it wasn't a red card.
Mcilorum just launched himself got it all wrong and came off second best and he himself has to take a responsibility for his technique. He was at it from the start and tried to put Watts' head in the turf in an earlier tackle. He's a cheap shot merchant and paid the cost tonight for trying to through a big hit and failing big style. It was his wreckless nature/attempt not Watts.

If that was genuinely a red card offence then the game is dead as tackling/running into defending players may as well be outlawed.

Hicks was appalling tonight and had lost all control after 5 mins if he had it in the first place. Wigan came with a game plan to mix it and Hicks allowed it boil over showing he was totally inept and out of his depth in that situation.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:46 pm
Chris71 wrote:
I seriously doubt that statement as Hicks for me wasn't even looking and was given instruction through his ear piece. Bentham apparently called it for dangerous contact & careless by Watts!! Christ even Phil 'Mr Wigan' Clarke said it wasn't a red card.
Mcilorum just launched himself got it all wrong and came off second best and he himself has to take a responsibility for his technique. He was at it from the start and tried to put Watts' head in the turf in an earlier tackle. He's a cheap shot merchant and paid the cost tonight for trying to through a big hit and failing big style. It was his wreckless nature/attempt not Watts.

If that was genuinely a red card offence then the game is dead as tackling/running into defending players may as well be outlawed.

Hicks was appalling tonight and had lost all control after 5 mins if he had it in the first place. Wigan came with a game plan to mix it and Hicks allowed it boil over showing he was totally inept and out of his depth in that situation.


Absolutely spot on, what gets me is the many super slow zoom in replays that sky showed which influenced the decision not once did they show it at full speed which shows the split second impact from Watts getting the ball to Mcllorum flying at him at full pelt which he got spectacularly wrong.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:31 am
Wakey fan.

Wrong call for me, should have been a penalty at the most. He messed up the tackle against a bigger man and came off worse, it happens in every game. I don't think it looked like he deliberately raised his arm to make contact. Odd that in two games this round there has been a soft card given against the teams who if they'd won would have pretty much closed out the top 4
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:30 am
WormInHand wrote:
It's not a joke, that's the problem - its big money. Tonight was pre-meditated by the RFL without a doubt in my opinion. You could see it in the behaviour of Hicks in both halves - the second-half relaxation followed by a final panic was an analyst's dream - Wigan needed to win that game.

Thomas Leuluai was embarrassed.


It's ludicrous (and libellous) to suggest that the match was fixed by the RFL. Who are you actually saying is complicit? Nigel Woods, the referee and his assistants, the match commissioner and the entire disciplinary committee?

The decision was wrong because Hicks is a crap referee not because he's bent.
