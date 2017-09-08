Sheldon wrote:

The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.





I seriously doubt that statement as Hicks for me wasn't even looking and was given instruction through his ear piece. Bentham apparently called it for dangerous contact & careless by Watts!! Christ even Phil 'Mr Wigan' Clarke said it wasn't a red card.Mcilorum just launched himself got it all wrong and came off second best and he himself has to take a responsibility for his technique. He was at it from the start and tried to put Watts' head in the turf in an earlier tackle. He's a cheap shot merchant and paid the cost tonight for trying to through a big hit and failing big style. It was his wreckless nature/attempt not Watts.If that was genuinely a red card offence then the game is dead as tackling/running into defending players may as well be outlawed.Hicks was appalling tonight and had lost all control after 5 mins if he had it in the first place. Wigan came with a game plan to mix it and Hicks allowed it boil over showing he was totally inept and out of his depth in that situation.