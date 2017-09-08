WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watts sending off

Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:48 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1135
Location: Inside my own head
Sheldon wrote:
The majority of fans are morons.


Offensive.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:52 pm
Sheldon User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22126
Location: London
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Offensive.


Not really, we see it after every game.

The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.

What are the fans gonna do with the game? The majority, myself included, arent qualified to run a company. If we were we wouldn't be squabbling on a forum that's lost more posters recently than SL has lost fans.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:54 pm
DABHAND User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1246
Location: High on a hill
Micky Mac had been dishing it out before the sending off,strange how things turn out sometimes
Born and raised on Black and White
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:58 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2819
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Offensive.


It's ok, he is a mod
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:01 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1135
Location: Inside my own head
Sheldon wrote:
Not really, we see it after every game.

The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.

What are the fans gonna do with the game? The majority, myself included, arent qualified to run a company. If we were we wouldn't be squabbling on a forum that's lost more posters recently than SL has lost fans.


We are just blowing off a bit of steam, don't need to be insulted.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:08 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10558
FoD FC Army wrote:
It's a joke... the rfl are a joke... the referees are a joke... our game will stay a joke until people like Adam find like minded others to force the fat rl elite out and take back control for us fans.


Don't be daft.

In my opinion it was a really bad decision, but that's only my opinion. In the refs opinion it was a red. They can only call it how they see it, for better or worse, and until you have robots controlling the game, you are going to get calls you don't like. I'm not happy with the call, but that's sport. Take it on the chin and grow up.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Sheldon User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22126
Location: London
yorksguy1865 wrote:
We are just blowing off a bit of steam, don't need to be insulted.


Join the minority.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Sheldon User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22126
Location: London
Isaiah wrote:
It's ok, he is a mod


At least you know your place.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Watts sending off
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4778
yes it was the refs opinion, but it wasn't borderline, I honestly think if it had been a player from wigan leeds he would have got a yellow at worst and would properly not even have been awarded a penalty, it can ruin a game and some of the decisions are baffling,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Who is online

