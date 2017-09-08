|
Sheldon wrote:
The majority of fans are morons.
Offensive.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:52 pm
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Offensive.
Not really, we see it after every game.
The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.
What are the fans gonna do with the game? The majority, myself included, arent qualified to run a company. If we were we wouldn't be squabbling on a forum that's lost more posters recently than SL has lost fans.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:54 pm
Micky Mac had been dishing it out before the sending off,strange how things turn out sometimes
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:58 pm
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Offensive.
It's ok, he is a mod
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:01 pm
Sheldon wrote:
Not really, we see it after every game.
The ref thought it was red. There's not pre judged biased in any ref.
What are the fans gonna do with the game? The majority, myself included, arent qualified to run a company. If we were we wouldn't be squabbling on a forum that's lost more posters recently than SL has lost fans.
We are just blowing off a bit of steam, don't need to be insulted.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:08 pm
FoD FC Army wrote:
It's a joke... the rfl are a joke... the referees are a joke... our game will stay a joke until people like Adam find like minded others to force the fat rl elite out and take back control for us fans.
Don't be daft.
In my opinion it was a really bad decision, but that's only my opinion. In the refs opinion it was a red. They can only call it how they see it, for better or worse, and until you have robots controlling the game, you are going to get calls you don't like. I'm not happy with the call, but that's sport. Take it on the chin and grow up.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
yorksguy1865 wrote:
We are just blowing off a bit of steam, don't need to be insulted.
Join the minority.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Isaiah wrote:
It's ok, he is a mod
At least you know your place.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
yes it was the refs opinion, but it wasn't borderline, I honestly think if it had been a player from wigan leeds he would have got a yellow at worst and would properly not even have been awarded a penalty, it can ruin a game and some of the decisions are baffling,
