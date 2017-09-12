St pete wrote: Mate, he's been awful and it's down to not being fit. You can play players that unfit . He s not earned his spot in the two games, he's made mistakes, he's unfit and Danny brough and Michael Dobson will be rubbing their hands.



I'd imagine it's knocking his confidence as well. Big NRL superstar and Dally M winner playing so bad and being made to look like he has.



Holbrook should take him to one side, tell him he's not fit enough to play from start at moment and put him on bench and he can come again next year.



Let's get fit players playing in their positions and push for a semi place.

Again I don't disagree with you, but the question is how do you get him fit without playing him? Coming off the bench for 20 mins a week for 3 weeks isn't gonna do it - and what happens if somehow we manage to make it to the GF, he's played an hours rugby over the 4 or 5 games, and Lomax, Fages, etc goes down with a broken leg in the semi final - would be even worse to throw him in at that stage having played so few minutes.I know it's all if's, but's and maybe's at the moment, but if he hadn't played him, we wouldn't know, and fans on the other side of the coin would be moaning saying we have a world class player that we aren't playing, so can't win either way.