Mike Oxlong wrote: At the end of the day, Holbrook isn't there to make players happy, he's paid to win trophies, which means making decisions that not everyone is going to like - fans and/or players! Professional players will accept it, non professional players with throw their toys out of the pram, and there are plenty of other clubs out there for players like that.



What would you rather have - a happy bunch of 20 odd players that are all best bum chums and finish 3rd, 4th, 5th or below, or a group of hungry players that want to fight and win and work hard and finish 1st and win trophies?

Mate, he's been awful and it's down to not being fit. You can play players that unfit . He s not earned his spot in the two games, he's made mistakes, he's unfit and Danny brough and Michael Dobson will be rubbing their hands.I'd imagine it's knocking his confidence as well. Big NRL superstar and Dally M winner playing so bad and being made to look like he has.Holbrook should take him to one side, tell him he's not fit enough to play from start at moment and put him on bench and he can come again next year.Let's get fit players playing in their positions and push for a semi place.