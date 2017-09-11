St pete wrote: Typical idiotic saints fan reply.



I've not said send him back. I've said I'm big fan of his. I said he will come good NEXT season when he's got some fitness back.



Anyone with half brain can see he's so unfit it's unreal and he's that unfit he's been a liability. I simply suggested he should have started on the bench and earned his right to play. He s basically walled into the team at the expense of lomax losing his position, Theo lost his position altogether against Wigan and now matty Smith lost his spot (rightly so).



You think it's tight he walks into the team in such bad condition? What must lomax be thinking? What must fages be thinking? What will Smith be thinking? I'd put my house on them not being to happy.



For example, just put yourself in lomax anid fages shoes. Lomax is fit (wasn't unfit as barba afyer two serious injuries), never drops high balls, never missed tackles and our main threat out the back. Tho really come on this year and in our top 3 players of the year. How would you feel seeing the level of fitness barba is at and getting picked?



Oh yes he did win the Dally M, he won it 6yrs ago now. In that 6yrs since he's walked away from the game, suffered with depression, used cocaine, had drink problem , won the grand final and was sacked, went to union and was released. If you think we are getting the 2012 Dally M winner then your deluded.



Todd Carney won the Dally M, should we get him?



I'm just thinking about the team and making too 4. I think having barba at fullback makes us a worse team this year and as I said, I think he will be good for us next year.

I didn't say you said send him back did I, nor did I say that we are getting the same player from when he won the Dally M - what I'm saying is he won it, and that isn't handed out to every man and his dog is it! Has Lomax or Fages won Man of Steel? No. Have they ever come close to it? No.How do you expect a guy who's been out of the game, as you rightly point out, for so long, to be match fit without playing any matches? I agree with you, in that if it were me, he would have come off the bench, but I see no issue with Holbrook chucking him in and seeing what he can do - our season is pretty much on the line now and the players that have played all year haven't probably performed (or wanted to perform, under KC) as we'd have hoped for. So Holbrook has taken a chance with playing Barba hoping he can bring some of the magic he obviously has as a player that some of the other lads don't have, and fair play to him. 2 games in, has it worked? Possibly not. Could it work? Who knows without giving him a go...