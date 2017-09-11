|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3085
|
St pete wrote:
Another excuse for barba haha. He got turned inside out and was left for dead
Send him back home then, obviously garbage and not a player Saints need or want by the sounds of it - we don't need Dally M winners in our team!!
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:37 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5574
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Send him back home then, obviously garbage and not a player Saints need or want by the sounds of it - we don't need Dally M winners in our team!!
Obviously not a sniff on Wellens if you can excuse the pun.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3085
|
Judder Man wrote:
Obviously not a sniff on Wellens if you can excuse the pun.
We should see what Jamie Foster is doing these days too, he'd fit right in with some fans I think.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 914
|
Richardson should be demoted to the subs bench of the reserves for that attempted tackle. I can't remember seeing anything as embarrassing before
Regards
King James
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16942
|
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Send him back home then, obviously garbage and not a player Saints need or want by the sounds of it - we don't need Dally M winners in our team!!
Typical idiotic saints fan reply.
I've not said send him back. I've said I'm big fan of his. I said he will come good NEXT season when he's got some fitness back.
Anyone with half brain can see he's so unfit it's unreal and he's that unfit he's been a liability. I simply suggested he should have started on the bench and earned his right to play. He s basically walled into the team at the expense of lomax losing his position, Theo lost his position altogether against Wigan and now matty Smith lost his spot (rightly so).
You think it's tight he walks into the team in such bad condition? What must lomax be thinking? What must fages be thinking? What will Smith be thinking? I'd put my house on them not being to happy.
For example, just put yourself in lomax anid fages shoes. Lomax is fit (wasn't unfit as barba afyer two serious injuries), never drops high balls, never missed tackles and our main threat out the back. Tho really come on this year and in our top 3 players of the year. How would you feel seeing the level of fitness barba is at and getting picked?
Oh yes he did win the Dally M, he won it 6yrs ago now. In that 6yrs since he's walked away from the game, suffered with depression, used cocaine, had drink problem , won the grand final and was sacked, went to union and was released. If you think we are getting the 2012 Dally M winner then your deluded.
Todd Carney won the Dally M, should we get him?
I'm just thinking about the team and making too 4. I think having barba at fullback makes us a worse team this year and as I said, I think he will be good for us next year.
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:23 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:47 pm
Posts: 1
|
Lomax appears to be as much the victim of his cap hit amongst some, as anything else.
I do think he will probably go at the end of the season, largely due to the injuries and the aforementioned salary.
However, right now, he is a better selection option than Baba.
Let's see how Baba is after a full off season, committed and fully conditioned, for now though, I do think Jonny should be in the team.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16942
|
MojoPorter wrote:
Lomax appears to be as much the victim of his cap hit amongst some, as anything else.
I do think he will probably go at the end of the season, largely due to the injuries and the aforementioned salary.
However, right now, he is a better selection option than Baba.
Let's see how Baba is after a full off season, committed and fully conditioned, for now though, I do think Jonny should be in the team.
Lomax signed two year deal last month.
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16942
|
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:40 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3085
|
St pete wrote:
Typical idiotic saints fan reply.
I've not said send him back. I've said I'm big fan of his. I said he will come good NEXT season when he's got some fitness back.
Anyone with half brain can see he's so unfit it's unreal and he's that unfit he's been a liability. I simply suggested he should have started on the bench and earned his right to play. He s basically walled into the team at the expense of lomax losing his position, Theo lost his position altogether against Wigan and now matty Smith lost his spot (rightly so).
You think it's tight he walks into the team in such bad condition? What must lomax be thinking? What must fages be thinking? What will Smith be thinking? I'd put my house on them not being to happy.
For example, just put yourself in lomax anid fages shoes. Lomax is fit (wasn't unfit as barba afyer two serious injuries), never drops high balls, never missed tackles and our main threat out the back. Tho really come on this year and in our top 3 players of the year. How would you feel seeing the level of fitness barba is at and getting picked?
Oh yes he did win the Dally M, he won it 6yrs ago now. In that 6yrs since he's walked away from the game, suffered with depression, used cocaine, had drink problem , won the grand final and was sacked, went to union and was released. If you think we are getting the 2012 Dally M winner then your deluded.
Todd Carney won the Dally M, should we get him?
I'm just thinking about the team and making too 4. I think having barba at fullback makes us a worse team this year and as I said, I think he will be good for us next year.
I didn't say you said send him back did I, nor did I say that we are getting the same player from when he won the Dally M - what I'm saying is he won it, and that isn't handed out to every man and his dog is it! Has Lomax or Fages won Man of Steel? No. Have they ever come close to it? No.
How do you expect a guy who's been out of the game, as you rightly point out, for so long, to be match fit without playing any matches? I agree with you, in that if it were me, he would have come off the bench, but I see no issue with Holbrook chucking him in and seeing what he can do - our season is pretty much on the line now and the players that have played all year haven't probably performed (or wanted to perform, under KC) as we'd have hoped for. So Holbrook has taken a chance with playing Barba hoping he can bring some of the magic he obviously has as a player that some of the other lads don't have, and fair play to him. 2 games in, has it worked? Possibly not. Could it work? Who knows without giving him a go...
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:46 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3085
|
At the end of the day, Holbrook isn't there to make players happy, he's paid to win trophies, which means making decisions that not everyone is going to like - fans and/or players! Professional players will accept it, non professional players with throw their toys out of the pram, and there are plenty of other clubs out there for players like that.
What would you rather have - a happy bunch of 20 odd players that are all best bum chums and finish 3rd, 4th, 5th or below, or a group of hungry players that want to fight and win and work hard and finish 1st and win trophies?
|
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"