Re: Tupou try
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:56 am
Mike Oxlong User avatar
St pete wrote:
Another excuse for barba haha. He got turned inside out and was left for dead


Send him back home then, obviously garbage and not a player Saints need or want by the sounds of it - we don't need Dally M winners in our team!!
Re: Tupou try
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:37 am
Judder Man User avatar
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Send him back home then, obviously garbage and not a player Saints need or want by the sounds of it - we don't need Dally M winners in our team!!


Obviously not a sniff on Wellens if you can excuse the pun.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Tupou try
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:55 pm
Mike Oxlong User avatar
Judder Man wrote:
Obviously not a sniff on Wellens if you can excuse the pun.


We should see what Jamie Foster is doing these days too, he'd fit right in with some fans I think.
Re: Tupou try
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:20 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Richardson should be demoted to the subs bench of the reserves for that attempted tackle. I can't remember seeing anything as embarrassing before

Regards

King James
Re: Tupou try
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:39 pm
St pete User avatar
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Send him back home then, obviously garbage and not a player Saints need or want by the sounds of it - we don't need Dally M winners in our team!!


Typical idiotic saints fan reply.

I've not said send him back. I've said I'm big fan of his. I said he will come good NEXT season when he's got some fitness back.

Anyone with half brain can see he's so unfit it's unreal and he's that unfit he's been a liability. I simply suggested he should have started on the bench and earned his right to play. He s basically walled into the team at the expense of lomax losing his position, Theo lost his position altogether against Wigan and now matty Smith lost his spot (rightly so).

You think it's tight he walks into the team in such bad condition? What must lomax be thinking? What must fages be thinking? What will Smith be thinking? I'd put my house on them not being to happy.

For example, just put yourself in lomax anid fages shoes. Lomax is fit (wasn't unfit as barba afyer two serious injuries), never drops high balls, never missed tackles and our main threat out the back. Tho really come on this year and in our top 3 players of the year. How would you feel seeing the level of fitness barba is at and getting picked?

Oh yes he did win the Dally M, he won it 6yrs ago now. In that 6yrs since he's walked away from the game, suffered with depression, used cocaine, had drink problem , won the grand final and was sacked, went to union and was released. If you think we are getting the 2012 Dally M winner then your deluded.

Todd Carney won the Dally M, should we get him?

I'm just thinking about the team and making too 4. I think having barba at fullback makes us a worse team this year and as I said, I think he will be good for us next year.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Tupou try
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:23 pm
MojoPorter Stevo's Armpit

Lomax appears to be as much the victim of his cap hit amongst some, as anything else.
I do think he will probably go at the end of the season, largely due to the injuries and the aforementioned salary.

However, right now, he is a better selection option than Baba.

Let's see how Baba is after a full off season, committed and fully conditioned, for now though, I do think Jonny should be in the team.
