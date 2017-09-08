(Website)

Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.



Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny. St pete

LFC Saint wrote: Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.



Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.



Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.



Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.



Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.



Its not end of! at all its your opinion and fortunately i believe our coach doesent agree with you.



I was just pointing out the weirdest tackle attempt i have ever seen, its not a chase back his actually got the legs on Tupou and for some reason decides to go to ground.



FWIW on Barba. He excites me every time he gets the ball. Last week he stood Gelling up for his try. Ive not seen a player do that at Saints since Lyon. He will only get better. St pete

LFC Saint wrote: Its not end of! at all its your opinion and fortunately i believe our coach doesent agree with you.



I was just pointing out the weirdest tackle attempt i have ever seen, its not a chase back his actually got the legs on Tupou and for some reason decides to go to ground.



FWIW on Barba. He excites me every time he gets the ball. Last week he stood Gelling up for his try. Ive not seen a player do that at Saints since Lyon. He will only get better.



He's shown some nice passes but his actual licj returns are pretty poor. I don't think he's beat a man yet and imo that's down to being so unfit. He runs across the pitch but hasn't got the pace or the fitness to do that at moment and on few kick returns he's lost ground doing the crab.



I just hope he can get some pace back because if he's lost it then his ability to make breaks are gone. His speed over 10 meters is what made the breaks in the nrl.



He's tubby at present & it will take a good off season before we see the real Ben Barba. He's not played for 10 months. Spoke to a Wigan coach in the week about Barba and he pointed out it's taken Tomkins 4/5 months to get back to anything like. Judder Man

St pete wrote: Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.



Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.



Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.



Barba been great player and probably still will be but he's not fit and shouldn't be in the 13. End of



Have a look at the replay Pete, Barba was on the other side of the pitch making an attacking play with a chip over and run at the line just before Wakefield got the ball. Barba had made a fair bit of ground to get over the other side of the pitch towards Tupou, so Barba I think was very much in legs recovery mode and not set to defend.

Judder Man wrote: Have a look at the replay Pete, Barba was on the other side of the pitch making an attacking play with a chip over and run at the line just before Wakefield got the ball. Barba had made a fair bit of ground to get over the other side of the pitch towards Tupou, so Barba I think was very much in legs recovery mode and not set to defend.



Maybe he was trying to avoid a 2 man bounce off I dunno, his decision to check was fractionally before Barba pulled out which put him a step behind where he should have been and was left with a leg swipe as his only option of a challenge.

Tupou is a big fast thing but I reckon Barba would still have at least challenged if he was fit, he's had a long while out and he just isn't match fit yet, Barba isn't gonna pull up any trees this season, can't blame him for that.

I thought saints played well enough to stay in the game and at least give themselves an opportunity, but really, that was a gift from Wakey who were in full control for most of the game.

There aren't going to be gifts like that in the last few games, on the whole the game and the scoreline indicate just where these 2 teams are in the pecking order, good....but not quite good enough to trouble the big boys.

