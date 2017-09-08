Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.
Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.
Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.