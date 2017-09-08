WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tupou try

Tupou try
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:17 pm
LFC Saint
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 792
Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.

Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.
Re: Tupou try
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:05 pm
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16938
LFC Saint wrote:
Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.

Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.


Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.

Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.

Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.

Barba been great player and probably still will be but he's not fit and shouldn't be in the 13. End of
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Tupou try
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:35 pm
LFC Saint
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 792
Its not end of! at all its your opinion and fortunately i believe our coach doesent agree with you.

I was just pointing out the weirdest tackle attempt i have ever seen, its not a chase back his actually got the legs on Tupou and for some reason decides to go to ground.

FWIW on Barba. He excites me every time he gets the ball. Last week he stood Gelling up for his try. Ive not seen a player do that at Saints since Lyon. He will only get better.
Re: Tupou try
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:02 am
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16938
LFC Saint wrote:
Its not end of! at all its your opinion and fortunately i believe our coach doesent agree with you.

I was just pointing out the weirdest tackle attempt i have ever seen, its not a chase back his actually got the legs on Tupou and for some reason decides to go to ground.

FWIW on Barba. He excites me every time he gets the ball. Last week he stood Gelling up for his try. Ive not seen a player do that at Saints since Lyon. He will only get better.


He's shown some nice passes but his actual licj returns are pretty poor. I don't think he's beat a man yet and imo that's down to being so unfit. He runs across the pitch but hasn't got the pace or the fitness to do that at moment and on few kick returns he's lost ground doing the crab.

I just hope he can get some pace back because if he's lost it then his ability to make breaks are gone. His speed over 10 meters is what made the breaks in the nrl.

Why do people keep saying about Jamie Lyon? He s totally different player, totally different position and I don't know why keep mentioning Lyon and barba together. It was even completey different situation .
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Tupou try
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:50 am
theres only one stan wall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Sep 29, 2005 10:48 am
Posts: 1088
Location: Haydock, St Helens
He's tubby at present & it will take a good off season before we see the real Ben Barba. He's not played for 10 months. Spoke to a Wigan coach in the week about Barba and he pointed out it's taken Tomkins 4/5 months to get back to anything like.
Re: Tupou try
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:59 am
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5571
Location: Now in Enemy Country
St pete wrote:
Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.

Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.

Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.

Barba been great player and probably still will be but he's not fit and shouldn't be in the 13. End of


Have a look at the replay Pete, Barba was on the other side of the pitch making an attacking play with a chip over and run at the line just before Wakefield got the ball. Barba had made a fair bit of ground to get over the other side of the pitch towards Tupou, so Barba I think was very much in legs recovery mode and not set to defend.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: Tupou try
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:46 am
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16938
Judder Man wrote:
Have a look at the replay Pete, Barba was on the other side of the pitch making an attacking play with a chip over and run at the line just before Wakefield got the ball. Barba had made a fair bit of ground to get over the other side of the pitch towards Tupou, so Barba I think was very much in legs recovery mode and not set to defend.


Another excuse for barba haha. He got turned inside out and was left for dead
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

