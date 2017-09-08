(Website)

Post a reply 4 posts Page 1 of 1 LFC Saint Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am

Posts: 792

Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.



Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16937

LFC Saint wrote: Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.



Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.



Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.



Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.



Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.



Barba been great player and probably still will be but he's not fit and shouldn't be in the 13. End of Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.Barba been great player and probably still will be but he's not fit and shouldn't be in the 13. End of Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior LFC Saint Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am

Posts: 792

Its not end of! at all its your opinion and fortunately i believe our coach doesent agree with you.



I was just pointing out the weirdest tackle attempt i have ever seen, its not a chase back his actually got the legs on Tupou and for some reason decides to go to ground.



FWIW on Barba. He excites me every time he gets the ball. Last week he stood Gelling up for his try. Ive not seen a player do that at Saints since Lyon. He will only get better. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16937

LFC Saint wrote: Its not end of! at all its your opinion and fortunately i believe our coach doesent agree with you.



I was just pointing out the weirdest tackle attempt i have ever seen, its not a chase back his actually got the legs on Tupou and for some reason decides to go to ground.



FWIW on Barba. He excites me every time he gets the ball. Last week he stood Gelling up for his try. Ive not seen a player do that at Saints since Lyon. He will only get better.



He's shown some nice passes but his actual licj returns are pretty poor. I don't think he's beat a man yet and imo that's down to being so unfit. He runs across the pitch but hasn't got the pace or the fitness to do that at moment and on few kick returns he's lost ground doing the crab.



I just hope he can get some pace back because if he's lost it then his ability to make breaks are gone. His speed over 10 meters is what made the breaks in the nrl.



Why do people keep saying about Jamie Lyon? He s totally different player, totally different position and I don't know why keep mentioning Lyon and barba together. It was even completey different situation . He's shown some nice passes but his actual licj returns are pretty poor. I don't think he's beat a man yet and imo that's down to being so unfit. He runs across the pitch but hasn't got the pace or the fitness to do that at moment and on few kick returns he's lost ground doing the crab.I just hope he can get some pace back because if he's lost it then his ability to make breaks are gone. His speed over 10 meters is what made the breaks in the nrl.Why do people keep saying about Jamie Lyon? He s totally different player, totally different position and I don't know why keep mentioning Lyon and barba together. It was even completey different situation . Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: St pete and 52 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 4 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,554 1,790 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE 18 - 16 PARRAMATTA TV TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY v PENRITH TV TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD v HUDDERSFIELD TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v COVENTY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v LEIGH TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v GLOUC TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v CELTIC TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE v BATLEY TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR v WIDNES TV TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























