Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:17 pm
Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.

Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:05 pm
LFC Saint wrote:
Ben Barba this and Ben Barba that.

Watch the try again there is one player who actually catches Tupou and for some reason decides to try an ankle tap despite being level. Its probably the worst attempt at a tackle i have ever seen in professional rugby league. His gonna be a great player and his defence in general has really impressed me but that was a massive brain fart from Danny.


Oh man talk some sense. Danny chased back and put 100% effort in to get there as did fages. He didn't get turned around and skinned for pace but a average super league player.

Why is it you can't admit it was shocking fullback play and embarrising for barba to be left for dead and he give up on it.

Would lomax have been skinned ? 100% no. Would Tommy have been skinned ? 100% no.

Barba been great player and probably still will be but he's not fit and shouldn't be in the 13. End of
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

