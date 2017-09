JWarriors wrote: People slate our attack though. Yet we managed to comfortably score more tries than them this year. They may have a plan that they stick to, but it doesn't make it more potent.

There are aspects of our attack that are very good and do score us a lot of points. We have next to no kicking game though (barring some of George's try line dinks which are some of the best you'll see,) putting up some of the worst bombs from the worst positions with the worst chases I've ever seen, along with zero hope of a 40/20. If we had half their gameplan we'd have double the tries.