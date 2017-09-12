Phuzzy wrote: Walked down to Old Trafford last year with a group of Hull fans who were supporting Wigan for the day (good choice, obviously!). Good bunch even if they did say 'bagpack' instead of 'backpack'. Haha. I've always liked the club and fans tbh and I totally agree with the comments re: Radford too. I suppose you get whingers and bellends at every club. Ours is no exception.



On a related note when did the Sintelliners become so soft? I know their team is a bit mardy these days but it seems to have spilled over onto their fans too. I went over to redvee the other day and I've never seen so much whining about big bad Wigan and how they don't play fair. Jesus! I thought I was reading a football forum!

Well, they've long defined themselves by how much they hate Wigan. Even when they had the Long / Sculthorpe team and we were total pants, they celebrated our defeats equally to their own wins. The difference now is, because their success has dried up, they tend to do it all on their own site ... rather than come over here to bore us with it.As an additional thought on the Hull idiots who've started appearing on here, it may just be that it's down to success always attracting ragtag and bobtail. I agree with an earlier poster that a couple of Cup wins is not a big thing these days, with Grand Finals and WCCs also to play for. But FC have had no period of genuine success since long before social media. Perhaps it's inevitable that we're suddenly seeing some gobby fools in their colours. It's probably not exclusively a Hull thing, either. Could easily be the case that we'd see the same from other clubs who'd previously been started of success in the internet era.