Walked down to Old Trafford last year with a group of Hull fans who were supporting Wigan for the day (good choice, obviously!). Good bunch even if they did say 'bagpack' instead of 'backpack'. Haha. I've always liked the club and fans tbh and I totally agree with the comments re: Radford too. I suppose you get whingers and bellends at every club. Ours is no exception.



On a related note when did the Sintelliners become so soft? I know their team is a bit mardy these days but it seems to have spilled over onto their fans too. I went over to redvee the other day and I've never seen so much whining about big bad Wigan and how they don't play fair. Jesus! I thought I was reading a football forum!