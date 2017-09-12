WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well played RFL

Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:10 pm
fc23 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 01, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 50
hatty wrote:
You've done 49 posts in 5yrs, ironically the posts seem to occur on or around the time hull have had a little bit of success, coincidence or what? Also how ironic that you joined on 1st April .... very apt.

chill out hatty its a game of rugby and by the way I,ve been watching hull fc since 70,s, so I,ve seen plenty of downs and yes I,m going to enjoy our bit of success and long may it continue and do you know what it will because in adam pearson we have a chairman who has invested in all the right areas to put this club back were it should be challenging for trophies
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:37 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2710
Location: wigan...where else!!
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Dust has settled. Looks like RFL have compromised on the Watts incident, was was given Sending off Sufficient. Not sure if this is an admission of being wrong (could you really be red carded for an elbow to the face and not get a ban?) without implicating the officials.

Bravado aside. Hull v Wigan games this season have certainly been "interest "

Hope we meet at OT on 7 Oct

Probably the right decision with sending off sufficient, I don't think there was any malice in it, although it will be tasty when mcilorum & Watts next meet.... old Trafford anyone :)
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:35 pm
big grimmo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2011 7:43 pm
Posts: 101
Take it easy fc23 you should know by now that all Wigan fans began supporting at 1930 and stopped at 2020 when they are losing to do the Wigan walk lol
Re: Well played RFL
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:07 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2931
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Walked down to Old Trafford last year with a group of Hull fans who were supporting Wigan for the day (good choice, obviously!). Good bunch even if they did say 'bagpack' instead of 'backpack'. Haha. I've always liked the club and fans tbh and I totally agree with the comments re: Radford too. I suppose you get whingers and bellends at every club. Ours is no exception.

On a related note when did the Sintelliners become so soft? I know their team is a bit mardy these days but it seems to have spilled over onto their fans too. I went over to redvee the other day and I've never seen so much whining about big bad Wigan and how they don't play fair. Jesus! I thought I was reading a football forum!
Re: Well played RFL
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:24 am
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1827
Location: Hull
As good as Cas have Been, I think the best final this year would be Hull V Wigan.
Wigan would be hell bent on getting pay back for the Challenge Cup and Hull would want revenge for last weekend. There would be a bit of bad blood between both sides and as long as it was all kept under control it would be one great game to watch with some punishing hits.
Users browsing this forum: Askey13, Azul, Brick with eyes, cas all the way, Edinburgh Warrior, green machine, Hasbag, MattyB, Pieman, twosevenzero, Wildthing and 129 guests

