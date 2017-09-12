hatty wrote: You've done 49 posts in 5yrs, ironically the posts seem to occur on or around the time hull have had a little bit of success, coincidence or what? Also how ironic that you joined on 1st April .... very apt.

chill out hatty its a game of rugby and by the way I,ve been watching hull fc since 70,s, so I,ve seen plenty of downs and yes I,m going to enjoy our bit of success and long may it continue and do you know what it will because in adam pearson we have a chairman who has invested in all the right areas to put this club back were it should be challenging for trophies