What most RL fans don't quite understand is that Wigan have been told how much theyre hated for decades - it's part and parcel of supporting the club and it certainly doesn't phase 90% of the supporters.



One thing is for sure, none of them can explain why. You get told that Wigan are thugs and that Wigan are cheats but they can't tell you what Wigan have done that no other team has done that stands them out.



We understand that, like Man Utd, The New York Yankees, LA Lakers, any team with a prolonged period of success creates an ingrained dislike for that team, even if like in Wigan's case, they haven't been nearly as successful in recent years.



DIT: FWIW Hull are my favourite team to watch. I know it should be Cas but I've always preferred the style of rugby that Hull are playing. Forwards built like brick walls with fast, but powerful outside backs. When was the last time we saw one of our wingers put his opposite number on his booty? Plus Radford is a really likeable coach.