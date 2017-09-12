WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well played RFL

Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:16 am
Grimmy User avatar
hatty wrote:
Quiet a bit of bad luck you've had over the years then :D

:lol: :CHEERS:
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:36 am
Orrell Lad User avatar
Look at the snarling replies after my post, point proven really - they're cacking it and they know it.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:45 am
Interesting thread, this has become.

Hull FC were not a club whose fans I previously associated with whingeing after defeats. Makes me think that their recent successes have brought newbies on board who've still got quite a bit of growing up to do.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:56 am
What most RL fans don't quite understand is that Wigan have been told how much theyre hated for decades - it's part and parcel of supporting the club and it certainly doesn't phase 90% of the supporters.

One thing is for sure, none of them can explain why. You get told that Wigan are thugs and that Wigan are cheats but they can't tell you what Wigan have done that no other team has done that stands them out.

We understand that, like Man Utd, The New York Yankees, LA Lakers, any team with a prolonged period of success creates an ingrained dislike for that team, even if like in Wigan's case, they haven't been nearly as successful in recent years.

DIT: FWIW Hull are my favourite team to watch. I know it should be Cas but I've always preferred the style of rugby that Hull are playing. Forwards built like brick walls with fast, but powerful outside backs. When was the last time we saw one of our wingers put his opposite number on his booty? Plus Radford is a really likeable coach.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:08 am
Certainly agree re Radford. Seems a genuine sort.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:12 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Cruncher wrote:
Interesting thread, this has become.

Hull FC were not a club whose fans I previously associated with whingeing after defeats. Makes me think that their recent successes have brought newbies on board who've still got quite a bit of growing up to do.

Could not agree more :thumb:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


