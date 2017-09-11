|
fc23 wrote:
lets get one thing straight I'm not your mate and were on about now not last year or whats happened in the past,as I said both teams fully fit hull to big and powerfull fact,thing with you people you cannot accept that the other teams outside yourselfs,leeds and saints are catching up proves it with fans not turning up at Wembley same as leeds not turning up at semi final
Big and powerful like an elbow to the face or big and powerful like Sneyd's embarrassing attempt on Gelling? Or big and powerful like Bateman beating 5 players to score? Please clarify? You currently sit below us in the league despite us having one of our worst regular seasons in over 100 years. I fancy our chances if it comes to it.
Prior to Friday I quite liked Hull as a team and club and thought if we didn't win the GF I'd like to see them win it. But since then the bitching and moaning and embarrassing comments from your fans and Yorkshire press has changed my mind.
Remember Wire winning two Challenge Cups on the trot too! Hardly mixing it with the big boys these days are they? Hull are competing....but they are not there until they have won the Grand Final.
Let's face it, there's really only been one team that's performed this season (and it isn't either of us).
fc23 wrote:
lets get one thing straight I'm not your mate and were on about now not last year or whats happened in the past,as I said both teams fully fit hull to big and powerfull fact,thing with you people you cannot accept that the other teams outside yourselfs,leeds and saints are catching up proves it with fans not turning up at Wembley same as leeds not turning up at semi final
Hiya mate
Wigg'n wrote:
Big and powerful like an elbow to the face or big and powerful like Sneyd's embarrassing attempt on Gelling? Or big and powerful like Bateman beating 5 players to score? Please clarify? You currently sit below us in the league despite us having one of our worst regular seasons in over 100 years. I fancy our chances if it comes to it.
Prior to Friday I quite liked Hull as a team and club and thought if we didn't win the GF I'd like to see them win it. But since then the bitching and moaning and embarrassing comments from your fans and Yorkshire press has changed my mind.
embarrassing,do you mean the big shot mcllorum tried but came off second best or was that when fonua sat marshall on his booty or was it the moaning and bitching from Tomkins and o,loughlin every five minutes or maybe the late shots on sneyd,but after saying all that you did well against 12 men just ashame you can,t do it against 13,well if you do make it to old Trafford good luck but please take some support with you because Wembley was quite embarrassing really
Wigg'n wrote:
Big and powerful like an elbow to the face or big and powerful like Sneyd's embarrassing attempt on Gelling? Or big and powerful like Bateman beating 5 players to score? Please clarify? You currently sit below us in the league despite us having one of our worst regular seasons in over 100 years. I fancy our chances if it comes to it.
Prior to Friday I quite liked Hull as a team and club and thought if we didn't win the GF I'd like to see them win it. But since then the bitching and moaning and embarrassing comments from your fans and Yorkshire press has changed my mind.
I've always hated wigan and have never wanted you to win anything
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Jake the Peg wrote:
I've always hated wigan and have never wanted you to win anything
Quiet a bit of bad luck you've had over the years then
hatty wrote:
Quiet a bit of bad luck you've had over the years then
Ha ha
fc23 wrote:
embarrassing,do you mean the big shot mcllorum tried but came off second best or was that when fonua sat marshall on his booty or was it the moaning and bitching from Tomkins and o,loughlin every five minutes or maybe the late shots on sneyd,but after saying all that you did well against 12 men just ashame you can,t do it against 13,well if you do make it to old Trafford good luck but please take some support with you because Wembley was quite embarrassing really
that old chestnut, for a city as bit as yours so was yours. Were a town up north and brought about 5k less.
fc23 wrote:
embarrassing,do you mean the big shot mcllorum tried but came off second best or was that when fonua sat marshall on his booty or was it the moaning and bitching from Tomkins and o,loughlin every five minutes or maybe the late shots on sneyd,but after saying all that you did well against 12 men just ashame you can,t do it against 13,well if you do make it to old Trafford good luck but please take some support with you because Wembley was quite embarrassing really
You're letting your club down, pal.
You sound like a pubescent Leigh fan.
Even if you were to win this childish argument - which you are a long way from doing - it would just come over as pointless juvenile bitching about a result you didn't like. I can just hear you ranting on in a wimpy little voice. (All 48 of your posts! Have you just come on board at FC since they've started winning stuff again?)
Have some dignity and move on.
