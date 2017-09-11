WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well played RFL

Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:19 pm
fc23 wrote:
lets get one thing straight I'm not your mate and were on about now not last year or whats happened in the past,as I said both teams fully fit hull to big and powerfull fact,thing with you people you cannot accept that the other teams outside yourselfs,leeds and saints are catching up proves it with fans not turning up at Wembley same as leeds not turning up at semi final


Big and powerful like an elbow to the face or big and powerful like Sneyd's embarrassing attempt on Gelling? Or big and powerful like Bateman beating 5 players to score? Please clarify? You currently sit below us in the league despite us having one of our worst regular seasons in over 100 years. I fancy our chances if it comes to it.

Prior to Friday I quite liked Hull as a team and club and thought if we didn't win the GF I'd like to see them win it. But since then the bitching and moaning and embarrassing comments from your fans and Yorkshire press has changed my mind.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:31 pm
Remember Wire winning two Challenge Cups on the trot too! Hardly mixing it with the big boys these days are they? Hull are competing....but they are not there until they have won the Grand Final.

Let's face it, there's really only been one team that's performed this season (and it isn't either of us).
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:37 pm
fc23 wrote:
lets get one thing straight I'm not your mate and were on about now not last year or whats happened in the past,as I said both teams fully fit hull to big and powerfull fact,thing with you people you cannot accept that the other teams outside yourselfs,leeds and saints are catching up proves it with fans not turning up at Wembley same as leeds not turning up at semi final

Hiya mate :WAVE:
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:52 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Big and powerful like an elbow to the face or big and powerful like Sneyd's embarrassing attempt on Gelling? Or big and powerful like Bateman beating 5 players to score? Please clarify? You currently sit below us in the league despite us having one of our worst regular seasons in over 100 years. I fancy our chances if it comes to it.

Prior to Friday I quite liked Hull as a team and club and thought if we didn't win the GF I'd like to see them win it. But since then the bitching and moaning and embarrassing comments from your fans and Yorkshire press has changed my mind.

embarrassing,do you mean the big shot mcllorum tried but came off second best or was that when fonua sat marshall on his booty or was it the moaning and bitching from Tomkins and o,loughlin every five minutes or maybe the late shots on sneyd,but after saying all that you did well against 12 men just ashame you can,t do it against 13,well if you do make it to old Trafford good luck but please take some support with you because Wembley was quite embarrassing really
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:47 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Big and powerful like an elbow to the face or big and powerful like Sneyd's embarrassing attempt on Gelling? Or big and powerful like Bateman beating 5 players to score? Please clarify? You currently sit below us in the league despite us having one of our worst regular seasons in over 100 years. I fancy our chances if it comes to it.

Prior to Friday I quite liked Hull as a team and club and thought if we didn't win the GF I'd like to see them win it. But since then the bitching and moaning and embarrassing comments from your fans and Yorkshire press has changed my mind.


I've always hated wigan and have never wanted you to win anything
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:10 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I've always hated wigan and have never wanted you to win anything

Quiet a bit of bad luck you've had over the years then :D
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:27 am
hatty wrote:
Quiet a bit of bad luck you've had over the years then :D


Ha ha
