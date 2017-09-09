Thought the props did excellent on Friday, all of them except Sutton making over 9m average gain which is very good, espically thought there was a big improvement from FPN, seeing him trying to bust the tackles instead of falling to the floor straight away was a welcome, if the props play like that every week we won't lose many games
