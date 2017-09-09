WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well played RFL

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Well played RFL

Post a reply
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:46 pm
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 800
Location: Wigan
The RFL x files
A lot of conspiracy theorists on the Hull site with a Wakey fan joining in. The RFL wanted Wigan and Saints to win.

My personal favourite is the Hull poster who was moaning about the mess at the play the ball. Apparently it all started 20 yrs ago when Wigan decided not use their foot at the play the ball.
Wigan home of league
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:51 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5508
Location: 3 Peers
Apparently Kim Jong-un is a wigan fan....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:01 pm
tank123 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1661
Wigan Peer wrote:
Apparently Kim Jong-un is a wigan fan....


Kim Jong just wants the domination over his people like we have over the RFL.

He is jealous of us.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:24 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13886
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Certain fans reaction to a Wigan win is beyond embarrassing, on these boards, social media and in "real life". Why is it that certain people seem to lose the power of rational thought at the mere mention of Wigan?

There's a poster on the Dire forum who says they're done with RL if we win the Grand Final. That's before those who lack any basic common sense or self awareness who claim Wigan are cheats (despite the fact their team have been penalised more this season i.e. been found to have cheated the rules more).

Then we have the truly moronic who believe The RFL and therefore all the refs and touch judges favour Wigan and Leeds, who completely forget the Clubb no try at Wembley and the Barba "try" last week.

I want to win the GF now just to laugh at the rage, bile and conspiracies from an embarrassingly large proportion of the RL community.

Image
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:07 pm
CyberPieMan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm
Posts: 877
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
.....I want to win the GF now just to laugh at the rage, bile and conspiracies from an embarrassingly large proportion of the RL community.

Given that we've stuttered & struggled all year & Cas & FC have been the consistent teams (& Leeds, he says through gritted teeth), it would show up the main flaw in the current format of these play-offs if we were to get to Trafford Rovers' ground, would it not? If we then went on to win, Yorkshire would go into meltdown. There would be a rhubarb massacre.
Not saying it wouldn't be nice, but I can't help thinking of the IOC & how they altered the cycling to prevent GB winning everything. But then we still went on winning everything.
Everything is Awesome
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:13 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21171
Location: WIGAN
If McIlorum and Watts traded places last night and McIlorum had been sent off for a similar incident I'm certain the VT and opppsition supporters in general would feel just the same sense of injustice for Micky as they seem to for Watts.

Honest they would.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:31 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1704
CyberPieMan wrote:
Given that we've stuttered & struggled all year & Cas & FC have been the consistent teams (& Leeds, he says through gritted teeth), it would show up the main flaw in the current format of these play-offs if we were to get to Trafford Rovers' ground, would it not? If we then went on to win, Yorkshire would go into meltdown. There would be a rhubarb massacre.
Not saying it wouldn't be nice, but I can't help thinking of the IOC & how they altered the cycling to prevent GB winning everything. But then we still went on winning everything.


Just to correct you Hull are anything but consistent this year.
Castleford are the only consistent club this season
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:01 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5300
Wigan Peer wrote:
Apparently Kim Jong-un is a wigan fan....


He is indeed! He plans to test his next nuclear bomb on St. Helens ground, expecting to cause £1.75 worth of damage to their cladding...
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:07 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: The Midlands
Geoff wrote:
He is indeed! He plans to test his next nuclear bomb on St. Helens ground, expecting to cause £1.75 worth of damage to their cladding...


Paul Wellens is looking forward to it, as he's hoping to gain superpowers like The Flash.
Wigan RLFC
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Cbr1000rr, CyberPieMan, exiled Warrior, Geoff, hatty, MOUSE13, RichieS, sergeant pepper, tank123, Ziggy Stardust and 123 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,8561,99276,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
Moa Try, Inu Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM