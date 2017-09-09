Certain fans reaction to a Wigan win is beyond embarrassing, on these boards, social media and in "real life". Why is it that certain people seem to lose the power of rational thought at the mere mention of Wigan?There's a poster on the Dire forum who says they're done with RL if we win the Grand Final. That's before those who lack any basic common sense or self awareness who claim Wigan are cheats (despite the fact their team have been penalised more this season i.e. been found to have cheated the rules more).Then we have the truly moronic who believe The RFL and therefore all the refs and touch judges favour Wigan and Leeds, who completely forget the Clubb no try at Wembley and the Barba "try" last week.I want to win the GF now just to laugh at the rage, bile and conspiracies from an embarrassingly large proportion of the RL community.