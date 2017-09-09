WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well played RFL

Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:46 pm
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 800
Location: Wigan
The RFL x files
A lot of conspiracy theorists on the Hull site with a Wakey fan joining in. The RFL wanted Wigan and Saints to win.

My personal favourite is the Hull poster who was moaning about the mess at the play the ball. Apparently it all started 20 yrs ago when Wigan decided not use their foot at the play the ball.
Wigan home of league
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:51 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5508
Location: 3 Peers
Apparently Kim Jong-un is a wigan fan....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
