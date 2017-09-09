PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 727



hatty wrote: Exactly the same at Wembley, the talking point for both games is the ref and that should never be the case. Ganson needs to step down and dare I say it we need to look or even recruit someone from the Aussie game.

We tried that a few years ago, IIRC?



Hicks was evening things up, FC v Wigan GF would be as awesome as it is unlikely!



You won, it's in the history books, all fans are fed up of the "standard" of officials. We tried that a few years ago, IIRC?Hicks was evening things up, FC v Wigan GF would be as awesome as it is unlikely!You won, it's in the history books, all fans are fed up of the "standard" of officials. Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10568

Bobtownrhino wrote: I think most people would agree McIllorum got some of his own medicine and he would probably admit he hands it out so would expect a bit in return

At the end of the day it was an important match coached by two dirty ex players both of them thugs and both of them encourage playing foul at the margin of acceptable. Only thug missing was Leon Price



This coming from the fans whose response to Ryan Baileys latest act of thuggery was to laugh and say "classic Bailey."



Great game last night, would have made next seasons fixture more attractive to any Aussies watching. Proud of our effort to fight back, gutted to get pipped like we did, a bit annoyed with a red that I really didn't think was. Hopefully we can cling on to 4th now and who knows, maybe we can do it all over again at Old Trafford? This coming from the fans whose response to Ryan Baileys latest act of thuggery was to laugh and say "classic Bailey."Great game last night, would have made next seasons fixture more attractive to any Aussies watching. Proud of our effort to fight back, gutted to get pipped like we did, a bit annoyed with a red that I really didn't think was. Hopefully we can cling on to 4th now and who knows, maybe we can do it all over again at Old Trafford? pies-r-us

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:45 pm

Posts: 993

Location: Sat wi pig on't wall

I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them! Have you noticed, you can never find a radical priest when you need one. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13505

pies-r-us wrote: I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them!



The fuss they made about the 'forward pass' was more annoying to me than the sending off.



The red card was a bit harsh in my view (though I thought Watts acted like a pillock straight after the incident), but at worst that so-called forward pass was a line-ball. It was nowhere near as clear-cut as Hemmings, Cummings and their muppet friends tried to make out. We see dozens of passes like that allowed every season, with perhaps a comment or two, but nothing like the protracted, disgust-flavoured analysis we heard last night.



I was also amazed to hear the honours heaped on Hull for their 'home-grown' team. I guess I was out making a cup of tea when Wigan were given a similar praise. The fuss they made about the 'forward pass' was more annoying to me than the sending off.The red card was a bit harsh in my view (though I thought Watts acted like a pillock straight after the incident), but at worst that so-called forward pass was a line-ball. It was nowhere near as clear-cut as Hemmings, Cummings and their muppet friends tried to make out. We see dozens of passes like that allowed every season, with perhaps a comment or two, but nothing like the protracted, disgust-flavoured analysis we heard last night.I was also amazed to hear the honours heaped on Hull for their 'home-grown' team. I guess I was out making a cup of tea when Wigan were given a similar praise. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21170

Location: WIGAN

Hemmings was so anti Wigan last night it was pathetic. He really should've gone with his side kick. He was moaning about Wigan scoring a try off a forward pass just as Hull threw one about a metre forward (which also wasn't given but didn't lead to a try) and what did he say? Nowt, not a thing.



I don't mind any of the others tbh but it's time for Wiggy to hang up the mic and his Saints underpants he wears under his suit. Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10568

Cruncher wrote: The fuss they made about the 'forward pass' was more annoying to me than the sending off.



The red card was a bit harsh in my view (though I thought Watts acted like a pillock straight after the incident), but at worst that so-called forward pass was a line-ball. It was nowhere near as clear-cut as Hemmings, Cummings and their muppet friends tried to make out. We see dozens of passes like that allowed every season, with perhaps a comment or two, but nothing like the protracted, disgust-flavoured analysis we heard last night.



I was also amazed to hear the honours heaped on Hull for their 'home-grown' team. I guess I was out making a cup of tea when Wigan were given a similar praise.



Even as a Hull fan I must say I didn't see too much wrong with the forward pass. It was a bit unconventional from Gelling, which I think maybe made it look worse than it was. Maybe drifted forward a touch, but no more than 20 or so other passes do every game. Even as a Hull fan I must say I didn't see too much wrong with the forward pass. It was a bit unconventional from Gelling, which I think maybe made it look worse than it was. Maybe drifted forward a touch, but no more than 20 or so other passes do every game. TheElectricGlidingWarrior

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm

Posts: 1892

Location: Wigan

Re the "forward" pass, you can see from the pitch markings that they're running side by side with Davies ever so slightly behind, Gelling passes and Davies has to reach slightly backwards to collect it so there's no way it could have been forward. It's the camera angle and the fact Gelling pulls up as soon as he's passed that gives the impression of a forward. Harrigan wrote: Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote: As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!



@TheEGW

YouTube Channel warrior1872 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri May 25, 2012 4:14 pm

Posts: 136

Location: smelly warrington unfortunately

Jake connor proper naughty person in all the years of watching burrow i have never seen him headbutt anyone before also mr connor thats what you get for obstruction in back play a smack on the nose you cheating gimp tank123 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm

Posts: 1660

NickyKiss wrote: Hemmings was so anti Wigan last night it was pathetic. He really should've gone with his side kick. He was moaning about Wigan scoring a try off a forward pass just as Hull threw one about a metre forward (which also wasn't given but didn't lead to a try) and what did he say? Nowt, not a thing.



I don't mind any of the others tbh but it's time for Wiggy to hang up the mic and his Saints underpants he wears under his suit.



From behind it looks miles forward but from the best angle its just about forward. But you would have think that Tom Brady had hit The Gronk with a 50 yard pass the way Eddie went on. From behind it looks miles forward but from the best angle its just about forward. But you would have think that Tom Brady had hit The Gronk with a 50 yard pass the way Eddie went on. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], CyberPieMan, Darwen Warrior, freddyfox73, ksm1701, NSW, proper-shaped-balls, RichieS, Smudgerii, tank123, Ziggy Stardust and 141 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,736 1,596 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE 18 - 16 PARRAMATTA TV FT TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY 10 - 22 PENRITH TV FT TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD 52 - 14 HUDDERSFIELD FT TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD 28 - 24 COVENTY NOW TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON 20 - 18 LEIGH Brown Try NOW TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON 6 - 0 GLOUC Latest NOW TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES 0 - 40 CELTIC Latest NOW TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE 28 - 0 BATLEY Latest NOW TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR 2 - 6 WIDNES TV Cahill Try, White Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























