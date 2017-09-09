pies-r-us wrote: I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them!

The fuss they made about the 'forward pass' was more annoying to me than the sending off.The red card was a bit harsh in my view (though I thought Watts acted like a pillock straight after the incident), but at worst that so-called forward pass was a line-ball. It was nowhere near as clear-cut as Hemmings, Cummings and their muppet friends tried to make out. We see dozens of passes like that allowed every season, with perhaps a comment or two, but nothing like the protracted, disgust-flavoured analysis we heard last night.I was also amazed to hear the honours heaped on Hull for their 'home-grown' team. I guess I was out making a cup of tea when Wigan were given a similar praise.