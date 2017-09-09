|
|
hatty wrote:
Exactly the same at Wembley, the talking point for both games is the ref and that should never be the case. Ganson needs to step down and dare I say it we need to look or even recruit someone from the Aussie game.
We tried that a few years ago, IIRC?
Hicks was evening things up, FC v Wigan GF would be as awesome as it is unlikely!
You won, it's in the history books, all fans are fed up of the "standard" of officials.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:48 am
|
|
Bobtownrhino wrote:
I think most people would agree McIllorum got some of his own medicine and he would probably admit he hands it out so would expect a bit in return
At the end of the day it was an important match coached by two dirty ex players both of them thugs and both of them encourage playing foul at the margin of acceptable. Only thug missing was Leon Price
This coming from the fans whose response to Ryan Baileys latest act of thuggery was to laugh and say "classic Bailey."
Great game last night, would have made next seasons fixture more attractive to any Aussies watching. Proud of our effort to fight back, gutted to get pipped like we did, a bit annoyed with a red that I really didn't think was. Hopefully we can cling on to 4th now and who knows, maybe we can do it all over again at Old Trafford?
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:00 am
|
|
I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them!
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:57 am
|
|
pies-r-us wrote:
I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them!
The fuss they made about the 'forward pass' was more annoying to me than the sending off.
The red card was a bit harsh in my view (though I thought Watts acted like a pillock straight after the incident), but at worst that so-called forward pass was a line-ball. It was nowhere near as clear-cut as Hemmings, Cummings and their muppet friends tried to make out. We see dozens of passes like that allowed every season, with perhaps a comment or two, but nothing like the protracted, disgust-flavoured analysis we heard last night.
I was also amazed to hear the honours heaped on Hull for their 'home-grown' team. I guess I was out making a cup of tea when Wigan were given a similar praise.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:06 am
|
|
Hemmings was so anti Wigan last night it was pathetic. He really should've gone with his side kick. He was moaning about Wigan scoring a try off a forward pass just as Hull threw one about a metre forward (which also wasn't given but didn't lead to a try) and what did he say? Nowt, not a thing.
I don't mind any of the others tbh but it's time for Wiggy to hang up the mic and his Saints underpants he wears under his suit.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:27 am
|
|
Cruncher wrote:
The fuss they made about the 'forward pass' was more annoying to me than the sending off.
The red card was a bit harsh in my view (though I thought Watts acted like a pillock straight after the incident), but at worst that so-called forward pass was a line-ball. It was nowhere near as clear-cut as Hemmings, Cummings and their muppet friends tried to make out. We see dozens of passes like that allowed every season, with perhaps a comment or two, but nothing like the protracted, disgust-flavoured analysis we heard last night.
I was also amazed to hear the honours heaped on Hull for their 'home-grown' team. I guess I was out making a cup of tea when Wigan were given a similar praise.
Even as a Hull fan I must say I didn't see too much wrong with the forward pass. It was a bit unconventional from Gelling, which I think maybe made it look worse than it was. Maybe drifted forward a touch, but no more than 20 or so other passes do every game.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:08 pm
|
|
Re the "forward" pass, you can see from the pitch markings that they're running side by side with Davies ever so slightly behind, Gelling passes and Davies has to reach slightly backwards to collect it so there's no way it could have been forward. It's the camera angle and the fact Gelling pulls up as soon as he's passed that gives the impression of a forward.
|
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:45 pm
|
|
Jake connor proper naughty person in all the years of watching burrow i have never seen him headbutt anyone before also mr connor thats what you get for obstruction in back play a smack on the nose you cheating gimp
|
