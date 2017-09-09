I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them!