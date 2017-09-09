WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well played RFL

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Well played RFL

Post a reply
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:45 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 727
hatty wrote:
Exactly the same at Wembley, the talking point for both games is the ref and that should never be the case. Ganson needs to step down and dare I say it we need to look or even recruit someone from the Aussie game.

We tried that a few years ago, IIRC?

Hicks was evening things up, FC v Wigan GF would be as awesome as it is unlikely!

You won, it's in the history books, all fans are fed up of the "standard" of officials.
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:48 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10563
Bobtownrhino wrote:
I think most people would agree McIllorum got some of his own medicine and he would probably admit he hands it out so would expect a bit in return
At the end of the day it was an important match coached by two dirty ex players both of them thugs and both of them encourage playing foul at the margin of acceptable. Only thug missing was Leon Price


This coming from the fans whose response to Ryan Baileys latest act of thuggery was to laugh and say "classic Bailey."

Great game last night, would have made next seasons fixture more attractive to any Aussies watching. Proud of our effort to fight back, gutted to get pipped like we did, a bit annoyed with a red that I really didn't think was. Hopefully we can cling on to 4th now and who knows, maybe we can do it all over again at Old Trafford?
Re: Well played RFL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:00 am
pies-r-us User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:45 pm
Posts: 993
Location: Sat wi pig on't wall
I love the totally unbiased Sky team, if Wigan seemed to have been wronged, it ends up being a very brief discussion followed by a summarisation of, “get on with it, read it in the papers”. On the other hand, if a controversial decision seems to go in favour of Wigan (which it must be said is seldom) there seems to be a judicial inquiry that follows from the so called neutral pundits. And a change to the stated games end review, the Well's epilogue, when Scott Taylor was brought in to give an unbiased point of view on one incident really. To be fair to him, his was actually the least biased opinion of all of them!
Have you noticed, you can never find a radical priest when you need one.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, CobraCraig, Cruncher, Edinburgh Warrior, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, PCollinson1990, Pieman, pies-r-us, Psyrax64, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, Robbo, secondstanza, sergeant pepper, Stanley Unwin, The Whiffy Kipper, Trainman, tugglesf78, With airlie bird and 237 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,5541,79076,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM