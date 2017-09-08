MattyB

I would love to know what went on before the game to make both teams want to biff with each other so much. There is obviously a reason that they wanted to hurt each other.



Anyroad.. on the game itself. I thought we dominated until the sending off and then we dominated some more to the point where we got complacent and cocky thinking it was going to be a stroll. We were deserved winners but i doff my cap to the Hull resilience and comeback. Silly errors again. We seem to have a cascade effect when we make one error and it turns into 3 or 4 on the bounce and invite the opposition onto us. FPN was a game changer when he came back on at the end but he was running into a completely knackered defence but nether the less he did his job and i think that is the first time i have said that about him.



On the decisions. I concur with the very honest Radford (who strikes me as a very decent chap). Decisions even themselves out. We were cheated out of a game changing try in the CC final and he acknowledged that fact. People can say the foot in touch etc etc but if the try was awarded then the game would have taken a different phase as that incident would never have happened. I think it boils down to the complete inaccuracy of the reffing each and every game and the ridiculous sending decisions up as Try's or No Try nonsense. For what it's worth i thought Tommy L put his hand on the ball firs and had it on it all the way down to the ground and should have been a drop out. I don't think Hull can complain but they will because they lost. They had more than their fair share of luck on decisions but we controlled the game better overall and were marginally more disciplined in the biff situations. The only contentious decision from our point of view for me was the potential forward pass leading to the try. It looks forward from behind (of course it does) but from other angles it looks borderline and the touch judge was there (but that isn't saying much).



All in all, a deserved win but Waney promises a better performance against Cas and it needs to be. Discipline needs to be spot on, Errors down to a minimum because they will exploit every half chance. He said we would improve for the Saints game and we did so i trust in him to have them revved up for next week.



FPN was excellent and fair play to him. We need that for the rest of the season now.



Wigan got caught up in the silly stuff but a couple of Hull players lost their marbles. What was Kelly playing a team with McIlorum? And Jake Connor loves to stir the pot.



I agree about Radford. He is an honest bloke and he took the defeat on the chin. Hull are heading in the right direction with him in charge. Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy

