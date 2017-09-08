Kenny236 wrote:
Wigan.rfl com.LOL
BTW Kenny236, the answer is 11.
As for your other thread (that has been locked) about predictive text, let us be clear about the following.
It's more like sh!te educational ability on your part rather than predictive text.
Please share details of your phone because, although it predicts your text, you are trying to place your non-existent grasp of basic grammar and punctuation on your phone.
BTW, I'd lay off the sauce in future before you post on here - especially if you don't want to appear as a total kn0b!
|
"Wigan Athletic - No known famous fans. The town (of Wigan) apparently goes into hibernation when the Rugby League season ends!" Daily Mail Online feature, July 2009
-------------------------------------------------------------
They will not force us,
They will stop degrading us,
They will not control us,
WE WILL BE VICTORIOUS!
............
Wigan RLFC - The Uprising!
-----------------------------------------------------------
Wigan footballer Mohamed Diame described the home of mint balls and pies as 'cr**py'.
But Tomkins boomed: "I don't want to know what he thinks. I don't even know his name. He only plays for Latics."
