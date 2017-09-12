WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Numbers at the scrum

Re: Numbers at the scrum
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:16 am
Grimmy wrote:
Wrong. They have the choice whether to have one less at the scrum or the line. Teams often have the full scrum in attack to allow the loose forward pick-up and counter the push, but a depleted scrum in defence so the back line isn't short.

What's with the aggressive response. :CRAZY:
However do show me the law that states that is so. or is it just an interpretation?
Re: Numbers at the scrum
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:27 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What's with the aggressive response. :CRAZY:
However do show me the law that states that is so. or is it just an interpretation?


I think that statement sums up one of the current issues within the game. A lot of laws are ignored or changed depending on the current interpretation. Quotes from the rule book are largely irrelevant as it's the RFL and referees interpretation that matters.
Re: Numbers at the scrum
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:24 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
What's with the aggressive response. :CRAZY:
However do show me the law that states that is so. or is it just an interpretation?

Not sure where you have got aggression from there. I corrected your (arrogant) assumption that the officials just don't care/realise something so basic, and furthermore explained how teams tend to work with it. I've no idea whether it's a law or an interpretation, but it's been the way the game has been played at all levels at least in the 16 years I've been involved, so it's not like anything has changed, or that it's really causing any problems as far as I can tell.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
