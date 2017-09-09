Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Fair enough.
Pretty sure it was every scrum though, not just the one or two you mentioned.
In fact someone with a more intimate knowledge of the rules than me might be able to correct me, but I don't think it's even optional. I think you have to take one out of the scrum if you're a man down. Or maybe I've just made that up, but there's something at the back of my mind anyway.
Pretty sure it was every scrum though, not just the one or two you mentioned.
In fact someone with a more intimate knowledge of the rules than me might be able to correct me, but I don't think it's even optional. I think you have to take one out of the scrum if you're a man down. Or maybe I've just made that up, but there's something at the back of my mind anyway.
Quite an ironic post given your criticism of No36