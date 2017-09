More often than not teams will go 1 short at the scrum when they're a man down in order to preserve their defensive line.



I'd like to see clubs play against this more by using the scrum against the team with fewer players in it. Keep the ball in the scrum and push the scrum backward to gain ground.



Though this would require a change in the rules to allow the ball to be kept at the back of the scrum by the loose forward. But I think it may be a positive change and allow the scrum to be used more in general.