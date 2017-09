TheNo36 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Watching Hull vs Wigan - I am sure on two occasions that Hull have only put 5 players (once with the feed, once against) into their scrum... hmm. Is this how much of a farce our scrums have descended into in that we cannot be bothered to either put six men into the scrum or even officiate and notice the numbers in there? Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Is that before or after they had a man sent off?



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." TheNo36 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: Is that before or after they had a man sent off?



After.



I have made a mistake if the rule allows them to have one less at the scrum and mods, feel free to delete this ill advised, erm, topic. After.I have made a mistake if the rule allows them to have one less at the scrum and mods, feel free to delete this ill advised, erm, topic. secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Yeah they definitely can opt to not have a man in. I only noticed it this season when Amor was sent off on good friday. Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



TheNo36 wrote: Watching Hull vs Wigan - I am sure on two occasions that Hull have only put 5 players (once with the feed, once against) into their scrum... hmm. Is this how much of a farce our scrums have descended into in that we cannot be bothered to either put six men into the scrum or even officiate and notice the numbers in there?



If you are going to criticise the referees for something, I find it helps if you take the time to make sure you have a clue what you're talking about first. If you are going to criticise the referees for something, I find it helps if you take the time to make sure you have a clue what you're talking about first. Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



secondstanza wrote: Yeah they definitely can opt to not have a man in. I only noticed it this season when Amor was sent off on good friday.



It's been a rule for as long as I can remember. Surprised that was the first time you noticed. It's been a rule for as long as I can remember. Surprised that was the first time you noticed. TheNo36 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: If you are going to criticise the referees for something, I find it helps if you take the time to make sure you have a clue what you're talking about first.



Correct you are, and I put it down to the astounding discipline of modern-day players in that it is a scenario I rarely come across.



What alerted me to it was interestingly enough, the Wigan players clearly badgering the referee for saying that they were one short in the scrum. I shall take solace in that I wasn't alone in thinking it looked odd - again, I accept I was completely wrong. Correct you are, and I put it down to the astounding discipline of modern-day players in that it is a scenario I rarely come across.What alerted me to it was interestingly enough, the Wigan players clearly badgering the referee for saying that they were one short in the scrum. I shall take solace in that I wasn't alone in thinking it looked odd - again, I accept I was completely wrong. Him

More often than not teams will go 1 short at the scrum when they're a man down in order to preserve their defensive line.



I'd like to see clubs play against this more by using the scrum against the team with fewer players in it. Keep the ball in the scrum and push the scrum backward to gain ground.



More often than not teams will go 1 short at the scrum when they're a man down in order to preserve their defensive line.

I'd like to see clubs play against this more by using the scrum against the team with fewer players in it. Keep the ball in the scrum and push the scrum backward to gain ground.

Though this would require a change in the rules to allow the ball to be kept at the back of the scrum by the loose forward. But I think it may be a positive change and allow the scrum to be used more in general.

