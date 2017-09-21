|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1745
|
Carlotti wrote:
Wasnt Bentham the video ref for the Watts incident as well,thought Walmsleys was slightly worse,so how does Bentham see these incidents differently???????
By the way,personally think none of the incidents deserved anything.
Yes he was , hard to understand how he can change his mind about to identical incidents within 2 weeks, and like you say the walmsley one looking more deliberate. Agree neither was anything
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26409
|
walmsley would have been sent off if he'd done that before the watts incident. It was the right decision to leave him on the field but I thought even accidental head contact was supposed to be a penalty. No one even knows what the rules are any more
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:37 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 08, 2011 11:50 am
Posts: 93
|
Thought it was ten mins for contact to the head. Did Child signal that the incident was on report.
There was some harsh calls for Salford. What about Wilkin professional foul. It should have been ten mins.
Cant we have 80 min matches again like the old days. Sky games start at 8 but finish at nearly 10.
Time it takes to set a scrum, You could almost boil a kettle.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:21 am
|
BESTY
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2446
|
I think Walmsley's was worse than Watts due to 2 factors, the defender was in his eye line all the time and there was aggression in Walmsley's actions. He followed through with the forearm/elbow after contact. I'm not saying it was a deliberate attempt to make contact but it looked worse than Watts' in my opinion. Jon Wells hinted at it at the interval but didn't elaborate.
All we ask for is consistency, I didn't hear Cummins condemn the challenge and quote his duty of care/contact with the head so has to walk nonsense.
The red card was justified in my view, it was a ridiculous challenge. I think the video ref gave that decision as Childs didn't even see it due to how late it was. I'm not sure a red card would have been issued had it been a Saints, Wigan or Leeds player though.
I'm dreading tonight and hope the game isn't spoilt by refereeing controversy,i just have a feeling the RFL would prefer Cas ,Leeds, Saints and Wigan in the top 4. It's up to us to not even make it close tonight and close the game out so it doesn't come down to one or two iffy decisions.
|
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:28 am
|
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 338
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Fans going soft to, ben flowers red card in gf was a sending off , lannons was a yellow at worst imo
Not a case of going soft at all. I wish it was more like the olden days with a bit of biff but my comments are based on how today's game is officiated and lannons challenge for me was a red based on intent. Like stated he had so much time to pull out of challenge it was a easy decision for ref. If kicker had been left unconscious would you say it's only a yellow. He deserved a red for pure stupidity .
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:55 am
|
Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:32 pm
Posts: 24
|
BESTY wrote:
I'm dreading tonight and hope the game isn't spoilt by refereeing controversy,i just have a feeling the RFL would prefer Cas ,Leeds, Saints and Wigan in the top 4. It's up to us to not even make it close tonight and close the game out so it doesn't come down to one or two iffy decisions.
That's proper paranoid mate.
If you do not win tonight, taking into account the teams, it will not be the fault of the RFL.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:05 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2809
|
Every game has iffy decisions - you could probably add or subtract 6 points from both teams, depending on who you support, putting the result of close games in the hands of the ref.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:18 pm
|
BESTY
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2446
|
Davc1h wrote:
That's proper paranoid mate.
If you do not win tonight, taking into account the teams, it will not be the fault of the RFL.
I know,but it makes me feel better about it
|
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17511
|
BESTY wrote:
I'm dreading tonight and hope the game isn't spoilt by refereeing controversy,i just have a feeling the RFL would prefer Cas ,Leeds, Saints and Wigan in the top 4. It's up to us to not even make it close tonight and close the game out so it doesn't come down to one or two iffy decisions.
Why would they? It's nonsense to suggest that.
Believe it or not there is no anti-Hull FC conspiracy at the top. If we miss out it's our own fault for too many poor results such as Leigh at home, Catalans x2, Huddersfield at home, Salford at home etc.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 58
|
Why still all the comments about Watts when everyone in the game now accepts it was a wrong sending off? It's history. Sending Walmsley off yesterday would have been wrong, so the ref has learned by the mistake.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, BESTY, Bing [Bot], Carlotti, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Faithful One, jimmys sidestep, Logger, mosher, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, rhino65, sarge1, SirBlighty, The FC Aces and 255 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|