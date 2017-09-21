I think Walmsley's was worse than Watts due to 2 factors, the defender was in his eye line all the time and there was aggression in Walmsley's actions. He followed through with the forearm/elbow after contact. I'm not saying it was a deliberate attempt to make contact but it looked worse than Watts' in my opinion. Jon Wells hinted at it at the interval but didn't elaborate.



All we ask for is consistency, I didn't hear Cummins condemn the challenge and quote his duty of care/contact with the head so has to walk nonsense.



The red card was justified in my view, it was a ridiculous challenge. I think the video ref gave that decision as Childs didn't even see it due to how late it was. I'm not sure a red card would have been issued had it been a Saints, Wigan or Leeds player though.



I'm dreading tonight and hope the game isn't spoilt by refereeing controversy,i just have a feeling the RFL would prefer Cas ,Leeds, Saints and Wigan in the top 4. It's up to us to not even make it close tonight and close the game out so it doesn't come down to one or two iffy decisions.