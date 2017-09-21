WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it fixed

Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:38 pm
Tinkerman23
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1745
Carlotti wrote:
Wasnt Bentham the video ref for the Watts incident as well,thought Walmsleys was slightly worse,so how does Bentham see these incidents differently???????
By the way,personally think none of the incidents deserved anything.

Yes he was , hard to understand how he can change his mind about to identical incidents within 2 weeks, and like you say the walmsley one looking more deliberate. Agree neither was anything
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:41 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26406
walmsley would have been sent off if he'd done that before the watts incident. It was the right decision to leave him on the field but I thought even accidental head contact was supposed to be a penalty. No one even knows what the rules are any more
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:37 am
boardwalkempire

Joined: Thu Sep 08, 2011 11:50 am
Posts: 93
Thought it was ten mins for contact to the head. Did Child signal that the incident was on report.
There was some harsh calls for Salford. What about Wilkin professional foul. It should have been ten mins.

Cant we have 80 min matches again like the old days. Sky games start at 8 but finish at nearly 10.
Time it takes to set a scrum, You could almost boil a kettle.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:21 am
BESTY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2445
I think Walmsley's was worse than Watts due to 2 factors, the defender was in his eye line all the time and there was aggression in Walmsley's actions. He followed through with the forearm/elbow after contact. I'm not saying it was a deliberate attempt to make contact but it looked worse than Watts' in my opinion. Jon Wells hinted at it at the interval but didn't elaborate.

All we ask for is consistency, I didn't hear Cummins condemn the challenge and quote his duty of care/contact with the head so has to walk nonsense.

The red card was justified in my view, it was a ridiculous challenge. I think the video ref gave that decision as Childs didn't even see it due to how late it was. I'm not sure a red card would have been issued had it been a Saints, Wigan or Leeds player though.

I'm dreading tonight and hope the game isn't spoilt by refereeing controversy,i just have a feeling the RFL would prefer Cas ,Leeds, Saints and Wigan in the top 4. It's up to us to not even make it close tonight and close the game out so it doesn't come down to one or two iffy decisions.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:28 am
threepennystander
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 338
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Fans going soft to, ben flowers red card in gf was a sending off , lannons was a yellow at worst imo

Not a case of going soft at all. I wish it was more like the olden days with a bit of biff but my comments are based on how today's game is officiated and lannons challenge for me was a red based on intent. Like stated he had so much time to pull out of challenge it was a easy decision for ref. If kicker had been left unconscious would you say it's only a yellow. He deserved a red for pure stupidity .
