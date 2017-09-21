|
I laughed at the thought of the "is it fixed " but looking back over some of the refs decisions over the last few weeks and tonight , its hard not to think maybe the rfl have decided the top 4!
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:02 pm
Hasbag wrote:
I dunno, Lannon's hit was pretty late. Definitely had time to pull out of it. I'd have said yellow myself but I can see why it was given. Late hit to the head of a kicker isn't great!
Didnt real hit him though did he, more of a push to the face , just a soft sending off and advantage saints
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:05 pm
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Didnt real hit him though did he, more of a push to the face , just a soft sending off and advantage saints
Yeah I get you. Although I don't think Saints even needed that sending off, Child is giving them advantages every 5 minutes anyway!
What the fudge was that call all about when Saints charged the kick down and he said it was still the last tackle?? He really isn't a good referee.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:06 pm
|
I think both of those calls were fair enough, but it doesn't make me feel any better about the Watts incident.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:09 pm
|
Both the right call .
Only difference is I feel Walmsley should receive a ban .
Childs handled it , how Hicks should of with Watts .
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:09 pm
Hasbag wrote:
Yeah I get you. Although I don't think Saints even needed that sending off, Child is giving them advantages every 5 minutes anyway!
What the fudge was that call all about when Saints charged the kick down and he said it was still the last tackle?? He really isn't a good referee.
Yeh and you notice it never even got replayed or commented on , think the pundits are becoming as inconsistent as the refs to , contradict themselves week after week
Lannons is a red all day long. Went looking for it. Had so much time to pull out it was embarrassing. Walmsleys is just rugby but shows up the refs for what they are after the watts red. It's the inconsistency that winds the fans up more than a bad call. Agree about how the pundits hardly commented on it. Reserve judgment until after final game analysis but surely there's a discussion there
A red card for Walmsley would have been harsh however the fact that Watts received one for the exact same thing makes it even worse especially as the RFL disciplinary deemed it SOS!!! So if it's a SOS for Watts why not Walmsley? Harsh or not the RFL have balled up again. How did McCarthy Scarsbrook not got a yellow for screaming in Child's face?
No problem with Lannon getting a red though as he was hunting but its born from frustration and inconsistencies by officials.
The disparagy between the decision making for certain teams is a joke and the sport is losing fans and it's appeal.
threepennystander wrote:
Lannons is a red all day long. Went looking for it. Had so much time to pull out it was embarrassing. Walmsleys is just rugby but shows up the refs for what they are after the watts red. It's the inconsistency that winds the fans up more than a bad call. Agree about how the pundits hardly commented on it. Reserve judgment until after final game analysis but surely there's a discussion there
Fans going soft to, ben flowers red card in gf was a sending off , lannons was a yellow at worst imo
Wasnt Bentham the video ref for the Watts incident as well,thought Walmsleys was slightly worse,so how does Bentham see these incidents differently???????
By the way,personally think none of the incidents deserved anything.
