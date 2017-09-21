A red card for Walmsley would have been harsh however the fact that Watts received one for the exact same thing makes it even worse especially as the RFL disciplinary deemed it SOS!!! So if it's a SOS for Watts why not Walmsley? Harsh or not the RFL have balled up again. How did McCarthy Scarsbrook not got a yellow for screaming in Child's face?

No problem with Lannon getting a red though as he was hunting but its born from frustration and inconsistencies by officials.

The disparagy between the decision making for certain teams is a joke and the sport is losing fans and it's appeal.