Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:59 pm
Tinkerman23




I laughed at the thought of the "is it fixed " but looking back over some of the refs decisions over the last few weeks and tonight , its hard not to think maybe the rfl have decided the top 4!

Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:02 pm
Tinkerman23




Hasbag wrote:
I dunno, Lannon's hit was pretty late. Definitely had time to pull out of it. I'd have said yellow myself but I can see why it was given. Late hit to the head of a kicker isn't great!

Didnt real hit him though did he, more of a push to the face , just a soft sending off and advantage saints
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:05 pm
Hasbag






Tinkerman23 wrote:
Didnt real hit him though did he, more of a push to the face , just a soft sending off and advantage saints

Yeah I get you. Although I don't think Saints even needed that sending off, Child is giving them advantages every 5 minutes anyway!
What the fudge was that call all about when Saints charged the kick down and he said it was still the last tackle?? He really isn't a good referee.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:06 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head




I think both of those calls were fair enough, but it doesn't make me feel any better about the Watts incident.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:09 pm
HFC Boy






Both the right call .
Only difference is I feel Walmsley should receive a ban .
Childs handled it , how Hicks should of with Watts .








Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:09 pm
Tinkerman23




Hasbag wrote:
Yeah I get you. Although I don't think Saints even needed that sending off, Child is giving them advantages every 5 minutes anyway!
What the fudge was that call all about when Saints charged the kick down and he said it was still the last tackle?? He really isn't a good referee.

Yeh and you notice it never even got replayed or commented on , think the pundits are becoming as inconsistent as the refs to , contradict themselves week after week
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:16 pm
threepennystander




Lannons is a red all day long. Went looking for it. Had so much time to pull out it was embarrassing. Walmsleys is just rugby but shows up the refs for what they are after the watts red. It's the inconsistency that winds the fans up more than a bad call. Agree about how the pundits hardly commented on it. Reserve judgment until after final game analysis but surely there's a discussion there
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:22 pm
Chris71






A red card for Walmsley would have been harsh however the fact that Watts received one for the exact same thing makes it even worse especially as the RFL disciplinary deemed it SOS!!! So if it's a SOS for Watts why not Walmsley? Harsh or not the RFL have balled up again. How did McCarthy Scarsbrook not got a yellow for screaming in Child's face?
No problem with Lannon getting a red though as he was hunting but its born from frustration and inconsistencies by officials.
The disparagy between the decision making for certain teams is a joke and the sport is losing fans and it's appeal.

Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:26 pm
Tinkerman23




threepennystander wrote:
Lannons is a red all day long. Went looking for it. Had so much time to pull out it was embarrassing. Walmsleys is just rugby but shows up the refs for what they are after the watts red. It's the inconsistency that winds the fans up more than a bad call. Agree about how the pundits hardly commented on it. Reserve judgment until after final game analysis but surely there's a discussion there

Fans going soft to, ben flowers red card in gf was a sending off , lannons was a yellow at worst imo
Re: Is it fixed
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:34 pm
Carlotti





Wasnt Bentham the video ref for the Watts incident as well,thought Walmsleys was slightly worse,so how does Bentham see these incidents differently???????
By the way,personally think none of the incidents deserved anything.
Who is online



