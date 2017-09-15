WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it fixed

Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:39 am
mk_fc
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 21, 2013 9:36 pm
Posts: 220
And the tackle in touch that was apparently already complete although the ball carrying arm didn't touch the floor..... no Never fixed.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:35 pm
Chris28
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17842
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
And the one second tackle that was "held" and resulted in Shaul being binned, yet other tackles were allowed to run for 4/5 seconds all game...
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:36 pm
Logger

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 54
mk_fc wrote:
And the tackle in touch that was apparently already complete although the ball carrying arm didn't touch the floor..... no Never fixed.

Learn the laws of the game, or at least read them before making I'll-advised observations.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:40 pm
mk_fc
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 21, 2013 9:36 pm
Posts: 220
Logger wrote:
Learn the laws of the game, or at least read them before making I'll-advised observations.


So which of these was it then?
When tackled: 2. A player in possession is tackled:

Grounded (a) when he is held by one or more opposing players and the ball or the hand or arm holding the ball comes into contact with the ground.

Upright (b) when he is held by one or more opposing players in such a manner that he can make no further progress and cannot part with the ball.

Succumbing (c) when, being held by an opponent, the tackled player makes it evident that he has succumbed to the tackle and wishes to be released in order to play the ball.

Hand on player (d) when he is lying on the ground and an opponent already grounded places a hand on him.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:20 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1915
Location: Wigan
mk_fc wrote:
And the tackle in touch that was apparently already complete although the ball carrying arm didn't touch the floor..... no Never fixed.

The player had come to a stop and defenders were touching him whilst on the ground. That makes the tackle complete whether or not the ball carrying arm was grounded. You can't seriously be suggesting that defenders then had the right to push him into touch. :CRAZY:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:21 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1915
Location: Wigan
mk_fc wrote:
So which of these was it then?
When tackled: 2. A player in possession is tackled:

Grounded (a) when he is held by one or more opposing players and the ball or the hand or arm holding the ball comes into contact with the ground.

Upright (b) when he is held by one or more opposing players in such a manner that he can make no further progress and cannot part with the ball.

Succumbing (c) when, being held by an opponent, the tackled player makes it evident that he has succumbed to the tackle and wishes to be released in order to play the ball.

Hand on player (d) when he is lying on the ground and an opponent already grounded places a hand on him.

Clearly D :roll:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:23 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1915
Location: Wigan
Chris28 wrote:
And the one second tackle that was "held" and resulted in Shaul being binned, yet other tackles were allowed to run for 4/5 seconds all game...

Shaul was very unlucky with that and you can see why he'd have thought it might be play on. In that scenario his instincts were to tackle the player in case he played on, but the tackle had been completed and the Wakey player had a right to a quick PTB. Thought the yellow was harsh given the context but not sure if refs have the option of just a pen in that situation.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
