Logger wrote: Learn the laws of the game, or at least read them before making I'll-advised observations.

So which of these was it then?When tackled: 2. A player in possession is tackled:Grounded (a) when he is held by one or more opposing players and the ball or the hand or arm holding the ball comes into contact with the ground.Upright (b) when he is held by one or more opposing players in such a manner that he can make no further progress and cannot part with the ball.Succumbing (c) when, being held by an opponent, the tackled player makes it evident that he has succumbed to the tackle and wishes to be released in order to play the ball.Hand on player (d) when he is lying on the ground and an opponent already grounded places a hand on him.