Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:39 am
And the tackle in touch that was apparently already complete although the ball carrying arm didn't touch the floor..... no Never fixed.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:35 pm
And the one second tackle that was "held" and resulted in Shaul being binned, yet other tackles were allowed to run for 4/5 seconds all game...
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:36 pm
mk_fc wrote:
And the tackle in touch that was apparently already complete although the ball carrying arm didn't touch the floor..... no Never fixed.

Learn the laws of the game, or at least read them before making I'll-advised observations.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:40 pm
Logger wrote:
Learn the laws of the game, or at least read them before making I'll-advised observations.


So which of these was it then?
When tackled: 2. A player in possession is tackled:

Grounded (a) when he is held by one or more opposing players and the ball or the hand or arm holding the ball comes into contact with the ground.

Upright (b) when he is held by one or more opposing players in such a manner that he can make no further progress and cannot part with the ball.

Succumbing (c) when, being held by an opponent, the tackled player makes it evident that he has succumbed to the tackle and wishes to be released in order to play the ball.

Hand on player (d) when he is lying on the ground and an opponent already grounded places a hand on him.
