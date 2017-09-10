WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it fixed

Re: Is it fixed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:37 am
Neutral here.

But... Any malicious intent came from Mac. Watts raising arm purely instinctive with no intent. I think the seriousness of injury was a deciding factor in the dismissal, game on TV, video ref in his ear. Micky Mac is an old type RL fixer. He wants to "sort" one or two opposition hard men out, but what comes round goes round. Incidentally, I don't think Micky will blame Watts, but it will go in the memory bank.
Re: Is it fixed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:28 am
DGM wrote:
A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664


The photo on the hdm paints a different picture.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Is it fixed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:34 am
Logger wrote:
Neutral here.

But... Any malicious intent came from Mac. Watts raising arm purely instinctive with no intent. I think the seriousness of injury was a deciding factor in the dismissal, game on TV, video ref in his ear. Micky Mac is an old type RL fixer. He wants to "sort" one or two opposition hard men out, but what comes round goes round. Incidentally, I don't think Micky will blame Watts, but it will go in the memory bank.

MM has said Watts wasn't to blame. I'm a bit confused at how you attribute any "malicious intent" onto him though. :?
Re: Is it fixed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:50 am
Worth mentioning that the OP is not a hull supporter, it's difficult to work out where his allegiances lie, but he's clearly out to stir things up.
Re: Is it fixed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:55 am
If rugby league had the same level of scrutiny as horse racing then their would be an inquiry after every game !!!

But having said that I have no reason to doubt the integrity of the officials, their competency is another question.
Re: Is it fixed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:01 pm
Sheldon wrote:
The photo on the hdm paints a different picture.



The photo shows that MM's head has pushed LW's arm back down. It's not the initial point of contact.
Re: Is it fixed
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:22 pm
Logger wrote:
The photo shows that MM's head has pushed LW's arm back down. It's not the initial point of contact.


No it doesn't.

But thanks for telling me....
Re: Is it fixed
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:10 am
Is it fixed? It looked it last night. :CURTAIN:
