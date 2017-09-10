Neutral here.



But... Any malicious intent came from Mac. Watts raising arm purely instinctive with no intent. I think the seriousness of injury was a deciding factor in the dismissal, game on TV, video ref in his ear. Micky Mac is an old type RL fixer. He wants to "sort" one or two opposition hard men out, but what comes round goes round. Incidentally, I don't think Micky will blame Watts, but it will go in the memory bank.