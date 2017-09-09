DGM wrote:



https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664 A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

It's as though you think we haven't all seen the replay that shows his elbow moving upwards and away from his body. Look, I don't think it was malicious and while the red was a bit harsh it's also one of those decisions that you just can't complain about when they go against you. I'm sure the disciplinary will decide SOS. Trying to mislead anyone into thinking his arm was "tucked in" is just plain stupid though as we can all see otherwise with our own eyes.