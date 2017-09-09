WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it fixed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Is it fixed

Post a reply
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:27 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 130
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It's impossible to be sure that last night's sending off was the deciding factor in Hull losing in the same way it's impossible to say the Clubb disallowed try cost Wigan the Cup.


Finally someone says it. Same as when Wigan fans call the '14 GF a "moral victory" because of the sending off. Often teams up their game to account for the missing man and often teams with the advantage slack off so it's absolutely impossible to say so.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:16 pm
edinburgh yorkie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 942
Location: edinburgh
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Love it Wigan won. Best team got the result. Come on Lancashire.boom.

Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:26 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1896
Location: Wigan
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.

But Watts was sent off and the pass wasn't forward so we won. Dry your eyes and get over it eh? :wink:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:48 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2056
A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:14 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2707
Location: wigan...where else!!
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.

But we didn't :) u need a hand looking for your dummy?
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:15 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26355
Hopefully common sense will prevail and he'll get sos
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:39 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1825
Location: Hull
DGM wrote:
A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664

Not a true reflection really. His arm was maybe 8 inches away from his body. That image is from after his arm hit McIlorum where the impact pushes his arm back to his body.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:42 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1724
Jimml fix it :IDEA:
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:43 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1896
Location: Wigan
DGM wrote:
A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664

It's as though you think we haven't all seen the replay that shows his elbow moving upwards and away from his body. Look, I don't think it was malicious and while the red was a bit harsh it's also one of those decisions that you just can't complain about when they go against you. I'm sure the disciplinary will decide SOS. Trying to mislead anyone into thinking his arm was "tucked in" is just plain stupid though as we can all see otherwise with our own eyes.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:51 am
edinburgh yorkie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 942
Location: edinburgh
hatty wrote:
But we didn't :) u need a hand looking for your dummy?

Go and munch on one of your Manky pies.how long was you sucking on your dummy after wembley :lol:
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Beanman, BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dave K., Edinburgh Warrior, edinburgh yorkie, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Foti with the goaty, Hessle old fc, Lilfatman, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Incredihull, Prof W, steadygetyerboots-on, themightynortherner, Touchliner and 221 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,0241,70676,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM