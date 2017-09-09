WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it fixed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Is it fixed

Post a reply
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:27 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 130
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It's impossible to be sure that last night's sending off was the deciding factor in Hull losing in the same way it's impossible to say the Clubb disallowed try cost Wigan the Cup.


Finally someone says it. Same as when Wigan fans call the '14 GF a "moral victory" because of the sending off. Often teams up their game to account for the missing man and often teams with the advantage slack off so it's absolutely impossible to say so.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:16 pm
edinburgh yorkie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 940
Location: edinburgh
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Love it Wigan won. Best team got the result. Come on Lancashire.boom.

Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:26 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1895
Location: Wigan
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.

But Watts was sent off and the pass wasn't forward so we won. Dry your eyes and get over it eh? :wink:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:48 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2056
A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:14 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2707
Location: wigan...where else!!
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.

But we didn't :) u need a hand looking for your dummy?
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:15 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26355
Hopefully common sense will prevail and he'll get sos
Re: Is it fixed
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:39 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1825
Location: Hull
DGM wrote:
A shot of the incident (not posted by a Wigan fan) showing Watts' elbow tucked in to his torso. The shots posted so far in this thread were after initial contact:

https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORTDri ... 7232881664

Not a true reflection really. His arm was maybe 8 inches away from his body. That image is from after his arm hit McIlorum where the impact pushes his arm back to his body.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bonaire, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, dr_feelgood, Erik the not red, indie43, K-Diddy, Lupsetbull, Paul Hamilton, Punos, Rugby Raider, shauney, The Milky Bar Kid, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, themightynortherner, yorksguy1865 and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,9291,92776,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM