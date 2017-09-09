ComeOnYouUll wrote: It's impossible to be sure that last night's sending off was the deciding factor in Hull losing in the same way it's impossible to say the Clubb disallowed try cost Wigan the Cup.

Finally someone says it. Same as when Wigan fans call the '14 GF a "moral victory" because of the sending off. Often teams up their game to account for the missing man and often teams with the advantage slack off so it's absolutely impossible to say so.