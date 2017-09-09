|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It's impossible to be sure that last night's sending off was the deciding factor in Hull losing in the same way it's impossible to say the Clubb disallowed try cost Wigan the Cup.
Finally someone says it. Same as when Wigan fans call the '14 GF a "moral victory" because of the sending off. Often teams up their game to account for the missing man and often teams with the advantage slack off so it's absolutely impossible to say so.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:16 pm
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Love it Wigan won. Best team got the result. Come on Lancashire.boom.
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:26 pm
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.
But Watts was sent off and the pass wasn't forward so we won. Dry your eyes and get over it eh?
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:48 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:14 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Are you for real. It took you 70 minutes to beat 12 men.if watts hadn't Been sent off and the try from a forward pass not been allowed,you would have lost easily.
But we didn't
u need a hand looking for your dummy?
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:15 pm
Hopefully common sense will prevail and he'll get sos
Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:39 pm
Not a true reflection really. His arm was maybe 8 inches away from his body. That image is from after his arm hit McIlorum where the impact pushes his arm back to his body.
