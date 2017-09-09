|
No it's not fixed, can't believe any grown up would think it was.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:52 am
DGM wrote:
The only people I've seen agreeing with the sending off are those who've never played the game at any level. A number of pros have backed Watts on twitter.
McIlorum flew in and Watts had the awareness to adjust his feet meaning McIlorums head was on the wrong side, and collided with Watts elbow, which at the point of contact was tooked into his torso.
Fixed? No of course not. It was just a fkn dreadful decision.
Sums it up for me, just a bad call IMO. Don't for a second believe anything re match fixing, I think some people need to wind that back as is making us look pretty foolish.
Know your Enemy
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:25 am
Not fixed but the Watts call was at best 50:50 and it's the perception of the way 50:50s go that is the wider issue. It's like when Ellis gets a crusher at Wembley and nothing is done but then gets yellow and a ban for the same thing 5 days later. It's like when Rob Burrow sticks his nut on but the video ref (Hicks) keeps his mic switched off half an hour after he called out Ellis on that same mic to the referee. These are the things that understandably irk fans who pay a great deal of money to watch. The incident last night with Mahe being tackled in the first half near our line then getting a push in the face was a better example of just how mickey poor Hicks is as a referee. He should have called held and then taken action a long time before that blew up. He is one of the worst referees I've ever seen regardless of whether Hull are playing or not. Unable to control a game and unable to get through any game without making key mistakes. The call that cost us was the clear obstruction Wigan did 10m from their own line towards the end of the match when we were winning by two. That was a clear penalty but he didn't want to give it. As ever the ones that aren't given are more costly than those that are.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:28 am
Having slept on it;
This is the image Hull Daily Mail are using;
It's not as tucked in as some are implying but it's not high either. I think it boils down to the fact that it's the non ball carrying arm. He has the ball in his left arm and it's nothing but a poor read from Mickey Mac but clearly the message has gone out to the refs, dangerous contact will be punished. We've seen two yellows in two weeks for marginal crusher tackles. I still feel that if it was the other way round and a Wigan player had been sent off I'd support that decision but I can totally see why Hull fans feel somewhat agrieved. I have played the game and have been penalised for raising the forearm into contact.
Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:38 am
It isn't fixed. However Wigan, as usual, were cheating from the off an Hicks is too inept and weak to control them. I can only think of Bentham as a referee who has some idea of the nature of this bunch of grubs and they don't try it on as much with him. No wonder pie fans hate Bentham.
Watch their captain give a masterclass of grappling around the head in every tackle and how he "accidentally" manages to finish standing in the attacking sides PTB more than once. At least he got penalised at Wembley when he tried that one.
Scum of the earth are WIgan and Hicks isn't the answer to them.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:33 am
secondstanza wrote:
Having slept on it;
This is the image Hull Daily Mail are using;
It's not as tucked in as some are implying but it's not high either. I think it boils down to the fact that it's the non ball carrying arm. He has the ball in his left arm and it's nothing but a poor read from Mickey Mac but clearly the message has gone out to the refs, dangerous contact will be punished. We've seen two yellows in two weeks for marginal crusher tackles. I still feel that if it was the other way round and a Wigan player had been sent off I'd support that decision but I can totally see why Hull fans feel somewhat agrieved. I have played the game and have been penalised for raising the forearm into contact.
Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
hes already out cold in that picture, that's after the initial contact, did he get sent off for raising is arm after the dipshiiiiite ran into is elbow. Ref got it wrong , dipshiiiite got it wrong, 100% not a sending off no matter how you try interpret it
Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:37 am
secondstanza wrote:
Having slept on it;
This is the image Hull Daily Mail are using;
It's not as tucked in as some are implying but it's not high either. I think it boils down to the fact that it's the non ball carrying arm. He has the ball in his left arm and it's nothing but a poor read from Mickey Mac but clearly the message has gone out to the refs, dangerous contact will be punished. We've seen two yellows in two weeks for marginal crusher tackles. I still feel that if it was the other way round and a Wigan player had been sent off I'd support that decision but I can totally see why Hull fans feel somewhat agrieved. I have played the game and have been penalised for raising the forearm into contact.
Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
If mcilorums head is 6 inches higher and watts does exactly the same then he tackles watts and the game continues so is watts at fault or mcillorum?
Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:50 pm
secondstanza wrote:
Having slept on it;
This is the image Hull Daily Mail are using;
It's not as tucked in as some are implying but it's not high either. I think it boils down to the fact that it's the non ball carrying arm. He has the ball in his left arm and it's nothing but a poor read from Mickey Mac but clearly the message has gone out to the refs, dangerous contact will be punished. We've seen two yellows in two weeks for marginal crusher tackles. I still feel that if it was the other way round and a Wigan player had been sent off I'd support that decision but I can totally see why Hull fans feel somewhat agrieved. I have played the game and have been penalised for raising the forearm into contact.
Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
That shot is after initial contact fyi.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:00 pm
Thought the sending off was a bit harsh but at the end of the day he raises his forearm and knocks a player unconscious. Sometimes you'll get the rub of the green and get away with that but you really can't complain if you don't. Calling the game fixed based on that is laughable, nobody made Watts do it especially not Hicks or the RFL, and even more ridiculous when you consider how happy you all were to see Clubb's Wembley try chalked off to give you the cup.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:06 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Thought the sending off was a bit harsh but at the end of the day he raises his forearm and knocks a player unconscious. Sometimes you'll get the rub of the green and get away with that but you really can't complain if you don't. Calling the game fixed based on that is laughable, nobody made Watts do it especially not Hicks or the RFL, and even more ridiculous when you consider how happy you all were to see Clubb's Wembley try chalked off to give you the cup.
It's impossible to be sure that last night's sending off was the deciding factor in Hull losing in the same way it's impossible to say the Clubb disallowed try cost Wigan the Cup.
