Not fixed but the Watts call was at best 50:50 and it's the perception of the way 50:50s go that is the wider issue. It's like when Ellis gets a crusher at Wembley and nothing is done but then gets yellow and a ban for the same thing 5 days later. It's like when Rob Burrow sticks his nut on but the video ref (Hicks) keeps his mic switched off half an hour after he called out Ellis on that same mic to the referee. These are the things that understandably irk fans who pay a great deal of money to watch. The incident last night with Mahe being tackled in the first half near our line then getting a push in the face was a better example of just how mickey poor Hicks is as a referee. He should have called held and then taken action a long time before that blew up. He is one of the worst referees I've ever seen regardless of whether Hull are playing or not. Unable to control a game and unable to get through any game without making key mistakes. The call that cost us was the clear obstruction Wigan did 10m from their own line towards the end of the match when we were winning by two. That was a clear penalty but he didn't want to give it. As ever the ones that aren't given are more costly than those that are.